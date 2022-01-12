DuPont To Launch Pyralux® HP Laminate Adhesive System for High-Performance Electronics

DuPont Interconnect Solutions will introduce the Pyralux® HP laminate adhesive system at the 2022 Institute for Printed Circuits (IPC) APEX Exposition to be held in San Diego, CA from January 25 - 27, 2022.

DuPont Interconnect Solutions (ICS), a business within the Electronics & Industrial segment, will introduce the Pyralux® HP laminate adhesive system at the 2022 Institute for Printed Circuits (IPC) APEX Exposition to be held in San Diego, CA from January 25 - 27, 2022.

In today's high-performance electronic devices, data consumption continues to stretch the limits across a variety of end-market segments. High-speed signal transfer across the network creates numerous environments where signal integrity is often diminished, resulting in costly issues for end users. These issues are of utmost importance in demanding applications where reliability and high performance are critical for success.

To improve the performance of these devices, DuPont developed the epoxy-based Pyralux® HP laminate adhesive system that combines best-in-class insertion loss performance with increased functionality and processing. This engineered solution was specifically designed for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturers to address the needs in high-performance and high-reliability applications in the telecommunications, networking, medical, industrial, military and aerospace markets.

The Pyralux® HP laminate adhesive system possesses robust processability while maintaining excellent electrical performance to optimize signal integrity in demanding and extreme environment PCB applications. This IPC-certified product is available as a sheet adhesive or as a coverlay that is well-suited for a wide variety of multi-layer flex and rigid-flex applications. The Pyralux® HP laminate adhesive system enables processing at lower temperatures, providing PCB designers and producers with an expanded range of applications they can support when using this unique system.

"We are excited to bring this best-in-class laminate adhesive system to our customers as a critical offering in our portfolio of Pyralux® products," says Andy Kannurpatti, global business director, DuPont ICS Films & Laminates. "The Pyralux® HP adhesive laminate system is another example of why DuPont has been the preferred flexible laminate solution provider for more than 40 years. Our innovation in offering the widest array of PCB construction options is driving device speed and reliability – enabling a range of applications from 5G connectivity to autonomous vehicles," said Kannurpatti.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

# # #

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

1/12/22

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dupont_to_launch_pyralux_hp_laminate_adhesive_system_for_high_performance_electronics/prweb18434189.htm