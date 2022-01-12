PathologyWatch welcomes Carlos Ricotti, M.D., as a key addition to the team

Dr. Ricotti brings seasoned expertise in complex dermatopathology cases to the firm.
SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) January 12, 2022
PathologyWatch, a full-service digital pathology lab, is pleased to welcome Carlos Ricotti, MD, to its clinical team.
Dr. Ricotti is a dermatologist and dermatopathologist whose expertise in complex cases, particularly basal cell carcinoma, melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, autoimmune conditions, and inflammatory skin conditions, keeps his skills in demand. His compassionate and professional methods of care align with PathologyWatch's goals to support the most comprehensive and best-quality patient care while reducing healthcare costs.
"Dr. Ricotti's approach to dermatopathology extends beyond the specimen slide and stays focused on the overall condition and health of the patient," says Greg Osmond, Chief Medical Officer and PathologyWatch cofounder. "His diverse experience in identifying and treating often aggressive malignant skin conditions is a tremendous benefit to the Florida communities we serve."
Ricotti, who is US board certified and a diplomate in dermatology and dermatopathology, views himself as a clinician. Among his standout skills is the ability to delve into unique cases by analyzing information from different areas of a patient's profile, in addition to the test slide, to uncover answers. "I really like complex dermatology," says Ricotti. "And I knew that dermpath would help me better understand complex skin diseases."
He is often consulted to review cases where essential indicators may have been overlooked. He also shares his uniquely methodical process with residents with whom he works regularly. "I just try to stay informed because I think that's the right way to do things," he says.
"His keen eye for examining atypical cases by exploring the complete patient profile rather than just the slide is a major contributing factor that he brings to the PathologyWatch team," says Michael Torno, CRO and cofounder at PathologyWatch. "That approach to dermatopathology is the future of dermatological care and will enhance the patient experience for our clients."
Dr. Ricotti completed a fellowship in dermatopathology at the University of Texas Southwestern and his residency in dermatology at the University of Miami. He is frequently consulted for his expertise and has contributed to several publications, including peer-reviewed scientific journals and book chapters for dermatology texts.
For more information, please email info@pathologywatch.com or visit us at https://pathologywatch.com.
About PathologyWatch
PathologyWatch is the groundbreaking leader of digital dermatopathology services. Through these services, dermatology clinics, hospitals and laboratories can improve operational efficiency by speeding up workflow and enhancing patient outcomes by utilizing the PathologyWatch expert professional team and in-house lab services. With an intuitive and easy-to-implement digital pathology solution that includes access to top-tier dermatopathologists and a streamlined clinical workflow that interfaces directly into the EMR, PathologyWatch brilliantly combines state-of-the-art technology and clinical decision-making to deliver unprecedented patient care.
