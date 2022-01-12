Greenberg Traurig's Elaine Greenberg to Speak on SEC Enforcement Panel at Annual Securities Regulation Institute

Elaine C. Greenberg, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Securities Litigation Practice, will speak at the 49th Annual Securities Regulation Institute taking place virtually Jan. 24-26, 2022. Greenberg's panel, "SEC Enforcement and Investigations," will be Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m. PST.

Elaine C. Greenberg, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Securities Litigation Practice, will speak at the 49th Annual Securities Regulation Institute taking place virtually Jan. 24-26, 2022. Greenberg's panel, "SEC Enforcement and Investigations," will be Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m. PST.

The annual event, which Greenberg Traurig is sponsoring, is "one of the most visible and highly-regarded securities and corporate law conferences in the country" and "focuses on practical advice for all attorneys advising corporate clients on the ever-changing world of securities and business law," according to its website. Greenberg's panel will discuss earnings per share (EPS) and other enforcement initiatives; cybersecurity and managing disclosure issues; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and forward-looking statements; managing whistleblowers; enforcement sanctions and waivers; insider trading; Regulation Fair Disclosure (FD); perks; and other hot topics.

Greenberg, based in Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office, has over 30 years of securities law experience, including a 25-year tenure at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) during which time she served as a senior officer in the Division of Enforcement. Her practice focuses on SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Department of Justice (DOJ), State Attorneys General, and other securities and financial services regulatory matters, examinations, investigations, enforcement actions, and litigation; white collar defense and corporate investigations; and public finance. Greenberg has represented, advised, and counselled major financial institutions and other financial services firms and their associated persons, including banks, underwriters, broker-dealers, investment advisers, investment companies, and municipal advisors; issuers of securities, including public companies and their officers and directors, and state and local governmental entities and their officials; and other organizations and individuals.

About Greenberg Traurig's Securities Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig has one of the broadest and deepest securities litigation practices in the country. The firm has been lead defense counsel in hundreds of securities class actions, derivative lawsuits, and SEC investigations and enforcement actions. These include some of the largest and most complex regulatory actions ever filed and one of the most highly publicized securities fraud cases in recent times. The firm has one of the most experienced and largest teams in the United States representing both market leading broker-dealers and Directors & Officers to final award or judgment in thousands of securities arbitrations and trials throughout the country. The team has tried some of the largest arbitration cases to verdict, including numerous matters involving more than $100 million. The attorneys regularly handle matters before FINRA Dispute Resolution, SEC, American Arbitration Association, National Futures Association, and state and federal courts across the country.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com



