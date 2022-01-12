Nonprofit to Award Research Funds for the Fourth Year to Medical Investigators in the Field of Pulmonary Hypertension

Team PHenomenal Hope reopens its research fund.

Team PHenomenal Hope (Team PH), a nonprofit organization, has announced the reopening of their research fund, the PHenomenal Impact Fund for Global PH Research, for the fourth consecutive year. This fund rewards studies of novel concepts in pulmonary hypertension (PH) with a potential to transform the field. Letters of intent (LOIs) will be accepted until Monday, February 1.

This program provides opportunities for individuals to affect the quality of medical care and improve the lives of people living with PH. The fund itself was created by Team PH; it provides awards of $50,000 to investigators during a 12-month research period. The awards are chosen by the organization's Research Award Steering Committee based on scientific merit, originality, feasibility, and/or clinical applicability to the diagnosis and treatment of patients with PH. This is not limited to any PH group, pediatrics, or adult studies. Eventual clinical applicability is expected.

PH is a rare disease that causes high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, which puts unnecessary stress on both the heart and then lungs. Currently, there is no cure, and, eventually, it can be fatal. One of the most aggressive symptoms of the disease is shortness of breath, which prevents patients from being able to do ordinary things, such as climbing the stairs, without becoming exhausted.

Team PH is thrilled to continue advancing progress toward better treatment and eventually a cure. For the last three years, the organization has received an abundance of proposals from investigators worldwide who targeted clinical application in translational science. In the summer of 2021, Dr. Nicole Ruopp of Tufts University was awarded funding through the PHenomenal Impact Fund to support a clinical trial testing the safety and feasibility of a novel mechanical circulatory device in PH: Intermittent superior vena cava occlusion in decompensated pre-capillary pulmonary hypertension.

This year, finalists will be notified on Friday, February 12. Eligibility extends not only to the United States, but also to countries who have an established Team PH presence, including Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and South Africa. The winner of the award will be announced by Saturday, June 11.

To learn more about eligibility, the timeline of the application process, and to apply, visit http://www.teamphgrants.org. For any questions please email research@teamphenomenalhope.org or call 877-646-4673 extension 101.

