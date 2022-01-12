Planet Technologies Promotes Jennifer Dodd to Vice President of US West Region

12-year company veteran promoted from Director to Vice President

Planet Technologies is pleased to name 12-year company veteran, Jennifer Dodd, as its Vice President, US West Region. Prior to her new role, Dodd led services delivery and supported sales strategy efforts in the region as Director.

While at Planet, Jennifer co-founded the Colorado Women in SharePoint group and led efforts for Planet's State of Colorado business. This success served as a catalyst for Planet's business growth in key states such as California, Washington, and Alaska. With some of her earliest career experience in technical training and education, Dodd leverages that background as a foundation to lead and simplify transformational enterprise initiatives for government.

"Jen is a passionate and results-driven leader with a keen ability to lead and motivate teams. I am excited that in her new role, Jen will be in a position to have even greater strategic and positive impact for both Planet and our clients," said Scott Tucker, President of Planet Technologies.

