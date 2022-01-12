Planet Technologies Promotes Jennifer Dodd to Vice President of US West Region

12-year company veteran promoted from Director to Vice President
Planet Technologies is pleased to name 12-year company veteran, Jennifer Dodd, as its Vice President, US West Region. Prior to her new role, Dodd led services delivery and supported sales strategy efforts in the region as Director.
While at Planet, Jennifer co-founded the Colorado Women in SharePoint group and led efforts for Planet's State of Colorado business. This success served as a catalyst for Planet's business growth in key states such as California, Washington, and Alaska. With some of her earliest career experience in technical training and education, Dodd leverages that background as a foundation to lead and simplify transformational enterprise initiatives for government.
"Jen is a passionate and results-driven leader with a keen ability to lead and motivate teams. I am excited that in her new role, Jen will be in a position to have even greater strategic and positive impact for both Planet and our clients," said Scott Tucker, President of Planet Technologies.
About Planet Technologies
Founded in 1998, Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud consulting services to the public sector. Planet supports all areas of the federal government, state and local agencies, and educational institutions across the country. We are in the business of trust and most of our clients are repeat customers – our greatest achievement. Planet has been awarded Microsoft Cloud Partner of the Year, Microsoft Security Partner of the Year, Microsoft Federal Partner of the Year, Microsoft State and Local Government Partner of the Year, and Microsoft Windows Partner of the Year.
