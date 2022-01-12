When it Comes to Green Energy, OATI Makes the Impossible Possible

OATI President boldly challenges OATI employees to "Make the Impossible Possible"

Decarbonization initiatives present vast paradigm changes to the electric energy industry across the world. The proliferation of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) continues to drive new approaches for the transmission and distribution grids. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will guide the industry as it moves forward.

Speaking at the annual OATI Manager's Meeting this week at the OATI Microgrid Technology Center, Dr. Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO, challenged his entire staff to "Make the Impossible Possible" in support of organizations in this new environment. "As the industry is tasked with redefining the concepts of customers and utilities in the new DER paradigm, we need to focus on how we can empower all organizations to be successful," says Mokhtari. "We're trusted, because OATI is known for our expertise, experience, and commitment to the energy industry."

As the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading, Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services, OATI has the solutions energy-distributing and receiving organizations need to keep operations running smoothly. "When it comes to energy commerce, OATI has shown that it can make the Impossible possible, and that we have the bold leadership and knowledge base to continue to do so in the future," adds Mokhtari. "At OATI, we understand the demands placed on the energy industry, the challenges presented as well as the innovation needed to implement decarbonization, grid services and microgrids for a Grid 4.0™ future."

-###-

About OATI

OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/when_it_comes_to_green_energy_oati_makes_the_impossible_possible/prweb18433075.htm