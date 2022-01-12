Jay Pendergrass Joins Gilbane Building Company as Vice President and Director of Supply Chain Management

Global Supply Chain Expert to Lead Gilbane's Enterprise-wide Equipment, Material, and Procurement Strategy with a Focus on Sustainability and Diversity

Jay Pendergrass has joined Gilbane Building Company as Vice President and Director of Supply Chain Management and Equipment. In this position, he will lead Gilbane's Supply Chain team, developing and implementing an enterprise-wide strategy for procurement of equipment, materials, and creating cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Pendergrass has extensive experience in the construction industry having served as a global leader delivering supply chain management and operations excellence. Recognized as a trusted leader, Pendergrass has a proven track record of driving results and transformation efforts across three Fortune size organizations. He has experience in the management and implementation of measurable improvements across integrated supply chain platforms while ensuring strategic alignment with goals such as cost reduction, innovation, risk management, and supplier performance. In addition, he is skilled at leading collaborative progress toward supply chain sustainability objectives and enhancing opportunities for diverse and local market participation. Pendergrass has also successfully led diverse operations both domestically and internationally, driving implementation and training across global resource bases.

"Over the past five years Gilbane has built a robust supply chain team that adds value to our project teams and clients and Jay Pendergrass's leadership will be a tremendous addition to our strategy," said Daniel M. Gilbane, Executive Vice President and Director of Strategic Initiatives, Gilbane Building Company. "The pandemic has further highlighted how proactive supply chain planning is absolutely critical to project delivery. Jay's comprehensive supply chain experience will ensure our clients and teams are set up for success and drive results that support Gilbane's sustainability and diversity commitments."

"My goal is to understand the needs of our businesses, projects, and clients and develop fit-for-purpose strategies, optimizing costs while mitigating risks with suppliers," said Jay Pendergrass, Vice President and Director of Supply Chain Management and Equipment. "This approach allows us to focus on the investments that will maximize positive outcomes for clients. Throughout my career, I have focused on supply chain strategy to add value and drive profitability. I couldn't be more excited to join a great team and contribute to Gilbane's corporate and business unit objectives while delivering quality, innovation, and cost and schedule certainty for our clients."

Pendergrass will be based in Gilbane's Houston, TX office with frequent travel to Gilbane's offices across the country. He earned a master's degree in Business Administration from Baker University in Baldwin City, KS as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business from Emporia State University in Emporia, KS. He is a certified Lifetime C.P.M., Institute of Supply Management.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jay_pendergrass_joins_gilbane_building_company_as_vice_president_and_director_of_supply_chain_management/prweb18433035.htm