CCMI announces major enhancements to its product solutions with the addition of switched and special access

Anyone who tracks tariffed switched and special access rates understands the challenge of identifying like elements across carriers. Further, the 2020 FCC 8YY Reform Order required additional structure changes. In order to address both these issues, CCMI is excited to announce enhancements to its CABSdb Pro and NetExpress solutions to better serve its clients.

The existing CABSdb Pro database will be relaunched under new name, TelView Plus, and will include enhanced structure changes. This solution is still the gold standard in switched and special access cost management that carriers expect and rely on for CABS auditing, now with an improved user experience.

Added benefits of TelView Plus include:



Data Normalization – A single field containing multiple key values divided across 13 new individual fields

Element consistency – Elements translated into common names across tariffs for uniformity

Ease of identification for the new 8YY Reform in a single field

To learn more about TelView Plus, or to request a data sample, visit https://www.ccmi.com/products/telview-plus/.

CCMI is also pleased to announce an updated version of NetExpress, which provides directional pricing for every end office and access tandem in the United States. The software offers three different levels of cost-per-minute reporting, summarizing usage rate elements to derive a single rate for both inter- and intra-state jurisdictions.

The enhanced version of NetExpress 2.0 includes:



New data source: TelView Plus - streamlined tariff rate validation

Improved pricing logic replaced existing architecture

New routing availability for 8YY pricing

CCMI is committed to continuous product enhancements to serve its clients' evolving business needs. To learn more about how CCMI can provide you with switched and special access rate information visit https://www.ccmi.com/solutions/.

About CCMI

A division of Simplify Compliance, CCMI is the choice of the leading telecom companies in the industry and has been a trusted source for telecom data and information since 1971. We take pride in providing specialized, intelligent telecom data solutions and content-rich resources to communications service providers and the enterprise market. Our commitment to delivering high-value products positions us as a leader in the telecom data market. For more information, visit https://www.ccmi.com/.

About Simplify Compliance

For over 40 years, Simplify Compliance has provided the nation's top businesses with the latest knowledge and regulatory information to make positive and decisive decisions in a continuously evolving business environment. Serving a range of industries, including health care, human capital management, and telecommunications, Simplify Compliance provides time-saving products and solutions that help businesses monitor compliance, implement best practices, and optimize financial performance to achieve their goals. Simplify Compliance proudly operates BLR®, CCMI, HCPro, and Bluepoint. For more information, visit https://www.simplifycompliance.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ccmi_announces_major_enhancements_to_its_product_solutions_with_the_addition_of_switched_and_special_access/prweb18428675.htm