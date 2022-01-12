Shaw Announces New Product and Design Hub for RV and Manufactured Housing Markets

Shaw showroom/sales office in Elkhart, Ind. expected to host customers in Spring of 2022

Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) has announced the opening of a new product and design hub in Elkhart, Ind., the heart of the RV industry. Serving the RV and manufactured housing markets, the location of the new facility is a strategic investment, serving as a convenient waypoint for designers and decision makers in the area and evidence of its customer-centric approach to business.

The 3,500-square-foot space features a 1,500-square-foot showroom and local sales offices that will serve as a customer destination for Shaw's large assortment of surface options designed for RV and manufactured housing markets. The new facility expects to celebrate its grand opening in the spring.

"This new Shaw showroom will provide a world-class customer experience that offers a unique and convenient way to view our portfolio of innovative solutions," said Matthew Gallegly, Shaw's director of business development, specialty markets. "Our goal is to provide a space where our customers can imagine possibilities and bring their design visions to life with a positive and productive sales experience."

For more information on the new facility or to partner with Shaw on your next business/design project, contact Brian Misenar (brian.misenar@shawinc.com).

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Floorigami, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit http://www.shawinc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/shaw_announces_new_product_and_design_hub_for_rv_and_manufactured_housing_markets/prweb18433021.htm