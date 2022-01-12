EarthKind Wins 2022 Real Leaders®️ Global Impact Award

The leading plant-based pest prevention innovator receives esteemed award for its commitment to positive social and environmental impact.

EarthKind, America's #1 pest prevention innovator, is thrilled to announce it has received the 2022 Real Leaders "top 200" Global Impact Award for its industry leadership, driving positive social and environmental change through business.

Founded in 2000 by female farmer and pest expert Kari Warberg Block, EarthKind is on a mission to reduce toxic pesticide-use in all the places we live, work, play, and learn through naturally smarter® product innovation, and expert education, to create safer, healthier environments for all of Earth's families.

The brand's cutting-edge line of plant-based pest deterrents offers an effective alternative to poison-and-kill pest methods. This has led to a reduction of tens of millions of toxic pesticide uses to date, amounting in a 10% overall category shift through plant-based alternatives that are kinder to families, as well as nature's delicate ecosystems.

"To be recognized by Real Leaders, among many other values-aligned companies, is a huge honor," comments Kari Warberg Block, CEO/founder of EarthKind, "Our commitment, since the very beginning - to work with nature, not against it- required a bio-collaborative approach unlike any other. We worked with entomologists, educators, farmers, artists, policy makers, even the pests themselves to create several firsts for the pest control industry, including: the first Federal EPA Registered botanical rodent repellent; the first certified USDA biobased product; the first certified climate-neutral manufacturing company; and the first certified cruelty-free pest brand. I have to say this is truly a ‘we' award. We all win when we find ways to live in harmony with nature and one another. Thank you, Real Leaders community!"

In 2021, EarthKind launched its groundbreaking Year of the Monarch initiative to further expand its sustainable efforts into schools, honor the nation's top eco-educators, and to launch a national awareness campaign on preserving and protecting the threatened Monarch butterfly population – one of the Earth's most essential pollinators.

As a result, EarthKind has recognized eleven of the nation's top K-12 teachers, coined "Harmony Heroes," who have implemented impactful eco-curriculums into their school systems and who are committed to expanding pollinator protection efforts at a local, state, and national level. This year, EarthKind will be embarking on new initiatives to better incorporate Integrated Pest Management (IPM) training into US schools, an eco-driven approach to pest prevention that reduces pesticide-use and exposure to students and faculty.

"Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company's social and environmental impact," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

EarthKind will be featured in a virtual, global ceremony on February 24, 2022 to honor the winners, which will also include a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.

About EarthKind®:

Founded by leading pest prevention expert Kari Warberg Block, EarthKind® is a pioneer in natural prevention for families and households everywhere. EarthKind® is a pest prevention brand that manufactures naturally smarter® pest solutions that are guaranteed to keep pests out, without killing or poisoning them. All EarthKind® products are designed by inventive artists, scientists and engineers who care about the earth, made in the USA with 80% of the materials sourced from American farms and the company is providing handicapped individuals with meaningful employment.

EarthKind® received the Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Sustainability Initiative of the Year award for its Year of the Monarch campaign, and Kari was awarded the 2019 GMDC Retail Champions of Change award for her role as an inspirational industry retail leader. She was also named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Woman Class of 2012, 2013 ND SBA Small Business Person of the Year and National Second Runner Up. Her latest product line, Stay Away® was the winner of the 2015 NEXTY People's Choice Award for Best New Product of the Year. EarthKind® has been featured in Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living, HGTV, Women's Health and more.

About Real Leaders:

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

