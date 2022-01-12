Medlock Ames Winery Debuts New Immersive Sound Experience at Bell Mountain Ranch

Sonoma County winery launches a first-of-its-kind audio tour to explore the unseen elements of winegrowing through a year of sounds

Medlock Ames today announced the launch of its Immersive Sound Experience, a new offering for guests to get a deeper look at critical elements of their organic farming and land preservation practices that are often unseen. Developed by local composer and sound artist Hugh Livingston, the 90-minute experience includes a self-guided audio tour exploring sights and sounds across the 340-acre Bell Mountain Ranch, followed by a guided tasting of six current release wines, paired with local, organic cheeses.

Medlock Ames co-founder Ames Morison conceived the Immersive Sound Experience to be an interactive piece of art to share the uniqueness of the winery's home on Bell Mountain. Artist, Hugh Livingston, brought the vision to life. The sound experience offers the opportunity to engage with environmental elements that influence Medlock Ames' wine and contribute to Bell Mountain's biodiversity. Throughout the walk, listeners explore a portion of Bell Mountain Vineyard's 50 acres of vines, native oak woodlands, olive groves, and a market garden of seasonal vegetables and flowers. For a sample of what guests will experience during the Immersive Sound Experience, please click here.

"The last few years have ignited a strong connection between people and our outdoor environments. The desire to spend more time outdoors, appreciating nature, and getting a bit of space is stronger now more than ever," says Medlock Ames' co-founder Ames Morison. "For many years we've pondered how we can incorporate sound into a visit to the vineyard to tell our story in a deeper, more meaningful way. We were so fortunate for the opportunity to work with Hugh Livingston to bring this idea to life."

Hugh Livingston is a composer and sound artist, with a deep affinity for creating artworks and music that connect to the Russian River and Sonoma County. He is an innovator in the presentation of immersive sound environments, with installations around the world in gardens and museums, as well as soundwalk projects that use mobile devices to encourage connections to nature. Since 2009, Hugh has collaborated with the Healdsburg, California environmental organization Russian Riverkeeper to produce multiple projects that articulate dimensions of the Russian River. One of these is the permanent sound experience in the Evert B. & Norma Person Sculpture Garden at Santa Rosa's Museum of Sonoma County.

"Thanks to Ames' vision to use the sound experience to amplify the uniqueness of Bell Mountain Ranch, I have spent months immersed in the richness of this sonic environment," shared sound artist Hugh Livingston. "My work is intended to bring you to different times and spaces, offering an experience of twenty-four hours in the life or perhaps a year in the life of the vineyard and winery, even when you only have one afternoon for an encounter with this landscape. Nothing reflects good environmental practices as readily as the soundscape does."

Reservations are required for the Bell Mountain Immersive Sound Experience and are available online for $75 per guest. Medlock Ames Bell Mountain Ranch is located at 13414 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg, CA 95448 and all guests must be 21 or older.

For more information about Medlock Ames and the Bell Mountain Immersive Sound Experience, please visit http://www.medlockames.com and follow Medlock Ames on Instagram and Facebook at @medlockames.

About Medlock Ames: Medlock Ames Winery was formed in 1998 by college best friends, Ames Morison and Chris Medlock James, whose passion for wine inspired them to leave their New York City apartment and move across the country to produce award-winning wines from Sonoma's Bell Mountain Ranch that straddles the Alexander Valley and Russian River Valley. The winery holds a deep commitment to preserving Bell Mountain and its surrounding areas; Co-founder Ames Morison is a vocal supporter of organic, light-touch agricultural practices and gentle winemaking techniques that reflect the purest representations of the terroir. Today, Medlock Ames specializes in Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon, which balances the old and new world in both style and technique.

