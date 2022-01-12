New 12th Tech Fast-Track Program Delivers Powerful and Reliable Cloud- and Mobile-Based Auditing Capabilities for Legacy System Users

12th Tech, Inc. today announces their new Fast-Track Upgrade Program to address the issues faced by wholesale finance companies suffering from auditing service failures. The Program helps companies swiftly transition to 12th Tech's industry-leading cloud-based Real-Time Intelligent Auditing System. Recognizing that transition costs can be a barrier to entry, wholesale finance companies can now easily migrate from antiquated tools to real-time intelligent auditing while reducing overall risk management costs.

12th Tech, Inc. today announces their new Fast-Track Upgrade Program to address the issues faced by wholesale finance companies suffering from auditing service failures. Companies utilizing antiquated systems are increasingly finding they may be subject to system outages – some lasting multiple days – or non-availability of auditors during the pandemic. 12th Tech's Fast-Track Program helps companies swiftly transition to 12th Tech's industry-leading cloud-based Real-Time Intelligent Auditing System. Recognizing that transition costs can be a barrier to entry, 12th Tech is waiving set-up and installation fees for companies who sign up for the Fast-Track Program by May 31, 2022. Wholesale finance companies can migrate their systems now to support their existing auditing processes and also take advantage of 12th Tech's innovative Dealer Self Audit and Clearing Audit capabilities which may help reduce their auditing costs 30% or more.

Clients can continue using their existing auditing service firm while utilizing the 12th Tech platform or engage with Collateral Specialists Inc.'s team of highly trained employee auditors who have been able to safely continue auditing during the pandemic. As part of the Fast-Track initiative, CSI has also waived any set-up fees for new accounts transitioning to 12th Tech's system and CSI for their auditing services. 12th Tech's powerful cloud-based RTI Auditing System will give finance companies the scalability and reliability they need while simultaneously providing innovative capabilities to more effectively manage risk.

2022 Fast-Track Upgrade Program Elements



12th Tech's Real-Time Intelligent Auditing System including scalable cloud-based auditing

Set-up fees waived, potentially saving tens of thousands in switching costs

Dealer Self Audits available at less than half of the cost of what clients have been paying for physical audits

Clearing Audits conducted by dealers at 50 percent off for first year

Fast-Track Program available to new customers signing contracts by May 31, 2022

Today's customers need a robust high-available system for business continuity that are highly secure from both cyber-attacks and network failures. Legacy systems are just overly vulnerable to modern cyber-attacks and combined with backend/network systems built ten or twenty years ago are often unable to provide reliable service or the innovative capabilities that wholesale finance companies need.

12th Tech's innovative RTI Auditing System provides industry leading capabilities built upon a high-availability cloud-based platform that has redundancy in multiple regions to ensure even a critical outage in a region of a country can still be handled to ensure the system is up and available.

12th Tech's new globally scalable system combines exceptional capabilities for real-time auditing and field communication through mobile networks which seamlessly support traditional third-party audits or in-house teams, dealer self-audits, or electronic asset identification. The RTI Auditing System enables dealer self-audits and Dealer Clearing Audits to complement physical audits leading to enhanced audit frequency, more effective risk mitigation, and decreased average per audit costs.

"We're excited to be partnering with 12th Tech to offer the Fast-Track Program. CSI and our all-employee audit team have successfully delivered the highest quality auditing services to the market for more than 25 years, and now we are enhancing our capabilities by helping customers quickly and easily transition from older legacy systems to 12th Tech's innovative, flexible, and robust Real-Time Auditing System," states Brian Jennings, Owner and President of Collateral Specialists Inc. "The combination of CSI and 12th Tech provides our clients new flexibility to deploy a combination of physical site audits with dealer self-audits or clearing audits to enhance risk mitigation efforts while lowering average per audit costs. We have no doubt that new clients will be excited to take advantage of the Fast-Track Program which waives all installation and set-up fees and provides a more innovative and reliable cloud based solution – at lower cost."

The 12th Tech Fast-Track Program for transitioning to 12th Tech Real-Time Auditing system is now available through 12th Tech and CSI throughout the United States and Canada.

About 12th Tech

12th Tech (http://www.12thtech.com) is revolutionizing risk management and mitigation with its Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing system, providing innovative technology to support traditional in-house or third-party audits and enable dealer self-audits, automated Dealer Clearing Audits, electronic asset identification, and enhanced real-time auditing and reporting. 12th Tech's RTI Auditing System dramatically reduces auditing costs and intelligently helps mitigate risk - allowing Finance Companies to finally have the choice to utilize the best auditing methods across their portfolio. Our robust, scalable, and adaptive solution leverages the latest technological advances and builds on a foundation of more than 20 years of experience providing auditing technology solutions to the financing industry. The 12th Tech team is dedicated to delivering the world's best auditing system--both now and the future--to ensure our clients' success.

About Collateral Specialists Inc. (CSI)

Collateral Specialists Inc. (http://www.csina.com/) has over 25 years of experience providing banks, financial companies, manufacturers and other captive groups the inspection and reporting expertise required to verify their collateral. Founded in 1995 by James Jennings, the company is now led by Brian Jennings. With over 500 employees in all 50 states backed by 5 offices across the country, CSI has one of the largest and most experienced auditing teams across the country. CSI is available to assist lenders across multiple industries including automobiles, agricultural equipment, construction machinery, recreational vehicles, marine products, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_12th_tech_fast_track_program_delivers_powerful_and_reliable_cloud_and_mobile_based_auditing_capabilities_for_legacy_system_users/prweb18431990.htm