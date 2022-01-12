Kodak Alaris Wins BLI 2022 Scanner Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Kodak Alaris has won the coveted Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Scanner Line of the Year Award.
FAIRFIELD, N.J. (PRWEB) January 12, 2022
Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Kodak Alaris has won the coveted Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Scanner Line of the Year Award. Given once a year, this award recognizes the vendor that has the product line deemed best overall based on rigorous lab evaluations.
To determine the Scanner Line of the Year Award recipient, Keypoint Intelligence considers current scanners in the vendor's portfolio that have been submitted for lab testing. To judge the overall quality of the line, analysts look at the overall rating a device received after testing as well as the ratings in many key areas, including reliability and usability.
"After another rigorous year of scanner testing, Kodak Alaris still reigns supreme, taking home their sixth BLI Scanner Line of the Year Award in the last seven years," said Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence. "No matter which segment you look at, you'll find scanners from Kodak Alaris are among the top performers in each category that Keypoint Intelligence evaluates, including in the critical areas of reliability, media-handling, productivity, and OCR accuracy."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI LINE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Line of the Year Awards salute the companies that provide a broad range of hardware or software and whose products consistently performed above average throughout testing. Much consideration is also made by Keypoint Intelligence analysts and technicians in areas such as ease of use, features, and value, across an entire portfolio for that product area, with the end result being the most prestigious Buyers Lab Awards offered.
