The Calida Group Announces New Chief Investment Officer

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) January 12, 2022
The Calida Group, a vertically integrated multifamily investment and development firm, has announced the promotion of Josh Nelson to Chief Investment Officer, overseeing all investments for the company, both development and acquisitions.
In this role, Nelson is responsible for overseeing the acquisition, development and asset management-related activities across The Calida Group's affiliated real estate holdings. Nelson is also a member of Calida's Executive Committee and Investment Committee. Prior to joining Calida, Nelson worked on the corporate development and mergers & acquisitions team at Liberty Media & Liberty Interactive, a Fortune 300 private equity stylized investment fund. At Liberty, Nelson's duties primarily involved identifying strategic investment opportunities and spearheading due diligence across technology, media, telecommunication and renewable energy verticals.
"Josh's promotion is not just a recognition of what he brings to the company in terms of investment leadership and analysis, but is also a testament to his stewardship of the development team," said Douglas Eisner, The Calida Group co-founder and managing director. "Josh's mentorship has positioned our development team to start managing our day-to-day projects as Josh focuses more on overall investment strategy for the company."
About The Calida Group
The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the western United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 16,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. Calida invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation's largest financial institutions.
Calida begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm's lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, Calida tailors unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.
For more information please visit us at TheCalidaGroup.com, or reach out to our investor relations department at InvestorRelations@TheCalidaGroup.com.
About Elysian Living
Elysian Living communities feature meticulous design, created specifically with comfort, style and convenience in mind. The luxury homes feature the highest-level of custom finishes, ultra modern design fixtures and the latest in tech packages to create an unsurpassed home living experience. Conveniently located near nightlife, fine-dining options, shopping and parks, an Elysian living community is more than just a home; it's an elevated living experience that takes luxury living to a whole new level. For more information, visit ElysianLiving.com.
To learn more about Elysian Living, visit ElysianLiving.com. Stay up to date on all things Elysian Living on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Media Contacts:
Dawn Britt/Carrie Giverson
OneSeven Agency
ElysianLiving@OneSevenAgency.com
702.472.7692
