Mici Enters 2022 With Massive Franchise Growth; Announces Upcoming Franchise Expansion in Dallas and Detroit

With less than a year of franchising under its belt, the Denver-based Italian restaurant concept has more than 50 franchise restaurants in motion, including upcoming locations in Detroit, Phoenix, and Texas
DENVER (PRWEB) January 12, 2022
2022 already marks a momentous year for Mici Italian, the Denver-based fast casual restaurant franchise, as the brand announces three multi-unit franchise agreements less than a year into its first year of franchising. Mici is an established, family-owned Colorado brand with an 18-year history; and they are now delivering on the ambitious growth strategy led by Partner and Chief Growth Officer, Matt Stanton for large scale franchise expansion.
In the span of just a few months, Mici has secured commitments with new franchisees to open more than 50 locations in Phoenix, Texas, and most recently, Detroit. The brand also operates seven corporate-owned locations in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.
The brand is gearing up to build out the entire Detroit market with the upcoming addition of 25 units, helmed by experienced restaurant operators Salem and Youssef Najjar and Yosef Manson of SERVE Hospitality. Slated for staggered openings over the next ten years, the restaurants will be spread throughout the greater Detroit area. Additionally, in Texas, the brand has signed a multi-unit development agreement to open three locations over the next several years, with more details coming later this quarter.
Mici's first franchise group, Valley Italian, LLC, helmed by Lucas Farnham and David Doty, has made strides to open Mici's first franchise outpost in Phoenix with two signed leases in Queen Creek and Gilbert. Part of a 30-unit deal for the greater Phoenix area, site selection for additional locations is currently underway.
"Thanks largely to the key operational innovations Mici has developed to make its restaurants efficient, inexpensive and easy to run, the brand is well on its way to doubling its size by the end of 2022," says Matt Stanton, Chief Growth Officer.
To that end, Mici has promoted industry leader and current SVP of Operations Joe Melton to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Citing exceptional leadership skills in shepherding the brand through the difficult pandemic, CEO Elliot Schiffer and President Jeff Miceli can think of no one better suited to bring the brand's operations to the next level.
Mici's artisanal menu offers comforting, classic Italian fare steeped in generations of Miceli-family history, all prepared quickly without losing an inch of quality–perfect for families who don't always have the time or money to prepare a full Italian dinner. The brand's streamlined menu specializes in pizza, pasta, salad and gelato, and each location offers minimal wait and delivery times thanks to high-efficiency kitchen operations.
"Our multi-unit agreements will allow us to catch fire in record time," says CEO Elliot Schiffer. "It's important for us to target the right franchisees, and our large-scale investors have brought quality insights to the table that will allow us to keep growing the brand responsibility."
For more information on franchising with Mici Handcrafted Italian, visit miciitalian.com/franchising/.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Sara Schiffer
Proof PR
sara@proofpr.net
773.420.7920
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mici_enters_2022_with_massive_franchise_growth_announces_upcoming_franchise_expansion_in_dallas_and_detroit/prweb18432496.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.