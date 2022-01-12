Service Objects Launches Redesigned Website to Showcase Its Industry-Leading Global Contact Data Solutions

Next-generation website makes finding contact data quality solutions easier than ever.

Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global data validation solutions, is pleased to announce a complete redesign of its suite of product pages, available at https://www.serviceobjects.com/products/.

This new design focuses on solutions and customer benefits, guiding customers quickly to appropriate products to be sure their global contact data is genuine, accurate and up-to-date, enabling them to make better decisions about their customers. In addition, revised and expanded pages for each product explain features and benefits in detail, and provide links to related products.

An important new addition is one-click access for requesting a free live demo of any of the over two dozen products Service Objects offers, as well as immediate access to speaking with data quality experts. The pages also include links to access full technical data and developer documentation, as well as trial keys for test-driving these products at no charge.

According to Geoff Grow, Founder and CEO of Service Objects, this new design makes it easier than ever to explore its full range of data quality services. "Our customers know exactly where their points of pain are, in areas such as improving deliverability, reducing fraud, ensuring regulatory compliance and enhancing business intelligence, among other needs. This high-level, solution-focused update significantly improves the user experience for our website visitors."

To view the new design and access information about any of Service Objects' solutions, or to request a free live demo, please visit our website.

About Service Objects

Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email, and device. Using Service Objects' global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated over 5 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, Microsoft, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects' real-time web services, contact sales@serviceobjects.com.

