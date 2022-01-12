JDog Brands Recorded Double Digit Growth to System in 2021, Continues Mission to Lower Veteran Unemployment

The brand focused on franchise growth last year all while developing a key new partnership, launching a TV show and giving back to countless Veterans across the country

JDog Brands, the veteran-centric franchisor with more than 260 franchise locations across the United States, recorded a 14% increase in signed franchise agreements from 2020 to 2021. Additionally, the brand saw a 28% increase in franchise owners who signed agreements in 2021. And that growth may just be the beginning for the multi-brand franchisor, which is planning to ride that momentum to expand further in 2022.

JDog Brands, which operates both a carpet cleaning and floor care franchise and a junk removal franchise, signed a total of 89 franchise agreements among 47 franchise owners in 2021. That's up from 78 agreements in 2020. Nine of those 47 franchise owners are existing franchisees who are expanding their operations.

Much of the brand's growth can be attributed to referrals, which account for nine of the new franchise agreements signed in 2021, suggesting excitement from existing franchisees is spreading rapidly.

"We're proud of the satisfaction our franchisees are finding," said Jerry Flanagan, CEO and Co-Founder of JDog Brands. "It's encouraging to see such high validation from franchisees turning into organic growth opportunities. With each agreement signed, we are able to reach more Veterans with employment opportunities and increased ways to help local organizations that give back to Veterans in these communities. I know 2022 is going to be another record setting year for both brands and we're looking forward to expanding our footprint."

A New Television Show and Partnership Help JDog Brands Grow

Not only is JDog Brands reaching a larger customer base with new franchise agreements and referrals, but JDog Junk Removal & Hauling is also on television screens across the US with its show Operation Hidden Treasures. Operation Hidden Treasures follows JDog's veteran franchisees as they do clean-outs for clients and repurpose, recycle and donate found "treasures", which are posted in an online auction to support the JDog Foundation, which is working to eliminate veteran suicide and address PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Helping make the show a success was JDog's partnership with apparel company Grunt Style LLC. JDog found an ally in Grunt Style's mission is to be the leader in instilling Pride in Self, Pride in Military, and Pride in Country. Their ongoing commitment to supporting the veteran community is completely aligned with JDog Brands' goal to reduce veteran unemployment to under 1% across the country by establishing a veteran-owned and veteran family franchise in every U.S. zip code. Grunt Style powered JDog Brands' new show to help spread the message of why it is essential to give back to veterans in communities across the country.

The partnership and television show are helping to make JDog a household name and propel the brand further in its mission of reducing the veteran unemployment rate.

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many Veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with more than 260 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

