HMS Shares New Mexico's Commitment to Protecting Vulnerable Populations

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has awarded Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) a contract to conduct recertification and COVID-19 infection-control surveys for ESRD, hospice, ambulatory surgery centers and home health facilities.

"These surveys are critically important to protecting the lives of facility patients and staff at any time, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS. "HMS was founded to protect vulnerable populations, so this work for the New Mexico Department of Health fits our mission perfectly. We are excited and honored for this opportunity to provide NMDOH and the people of New Mexico with the facility survey excellence for which HMS is known."

HMS' highly qualified surveyors will act as front-line safety inspectors for ESRD, hospice and home health facilities. The role of the surveyor is more important than ever during this uncertain time.

About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC

HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/healthcare_management_solutions_llc_hms_receives_contract_from_new_mexico_department_of_health_to_conduct_surveys_for_esrd_hospice_and_home_health_facilities/prweb18410398.htm