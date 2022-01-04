Morrison & Foerster Elects 22 Partners

The class of 2022 includes lawyers from 16 practices across 10 offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the election of 22 lawyers to the firm's partnership, effective January 1, 2022. The class of 2022 includes lawyers from 16 thriving practices across 10 offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"I am delighted to welcome our class of 2022 to the partnership," said Larren M. Nashelsky, chair of Morrison & Foerster. "These extraordinarily talented lawyers are thoroughly deserving of this recognition, having demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our clients, values, colleagues, and communities. I look forward to their valuable contributions in years to come."

The following lawyers have been elected partners:

