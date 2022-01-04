HYTE Announces the New Y60 ATX PC Case and eclipse HG10 Gaming Headset

HYTE continues to expand its product library with a new gaming headset and uniquely designed ATX PC case

HYTE, the new PC components, peripherals, and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today announced the upcoming additions to its product portfolio, the HYTE Y60 ATX PC case and the HYTE eclipse HG10 gaming headset.

Y60 ATX Case

The HYTE Y60 ATX PC case features panoramic views of the internal components made possible by the bezel-less, three-part, removable, tempered glass panels that flank the side and front of the case. When the glass panels are removed, chamfered molding on the ceiling and floor of the case draw the eye inward, creating a modern aesthetic and allowing the system to be displayed sans glass panels. Users will have the option to choose from three colorways, white and black, black and black, and red and black, to best fit the aesthetic of their setup.

"We drove the engineers crazy with the Y60," said Brad Soken, Lead Product Manager of HYTE. "As a product team, we had an obsession over design details to really make the case evoke a sense of excitement and joy, even if some of it was incredibly difficult to manufacture. The end result made it worth it though, in the end, you get a case that makes you experience that joy simply by looking at your system, even when you aren't using it."

Designed to exclusively mount the graphics card in a vertical orientation, the HYTE Y60 comes equipped with a 4.0 PCIe riser cable to support the latest and highest performing cards on the market. The riser canopy is color matched to the external color of the case to create a unified design, while the graphics card mounts just below the floor of the case to hide the PCB and slot below it. Additionally, the Y60 allows for the installation of half-height expansion cards, capture cards, or PCIe SSDs behind the vertically mounted graphics card.

The HYTE Y60 was carefully crafted with a continuous ventilation pattern that waterfalls over the top of the case, down the rear-side, and continues to the internal floor of the case. Three, 120 mm fans come pre-installed in the Y60; one in the rear for exhaust and two in the basement of the case to prioritize the cooling of the graphics card. Users will have the ability to mount radiators in two locations with compatibility of up 280 mm on the side and up to 360 mm on the top.

eclipse HG10

The HYTE eclipse HG10 wireless gaming headset will feature a sleek, matte lunar grey finish with premium vegan leather lining the plush foam headband and half-moon shaped ear cups. Users can comfortably wear the HG10 during extended hours of game play without experiencing fatigue and discomfort. Mute and volume controls are conveniently located on the back of the headset for on-the-fly adjustments.

"The eclipse punches up," said Rob Teller, Lead Roadmap Architect of HYTE. "We maxed out all the essentials to create high-impact enjoyment at an affordable price."

For precision sound, the eclipse HG10 comes equipped with 40 mm neodymium drivers tuned for 20 hz to 20 kHz and a detachable unidirectional microphone for clear communication and to mitigate the possibility of background noise. The gaming headset connects via competition-grade 2.4 GHz USB Type-A wireless transmitter.

The eclipse HG10 is a market-leader in wireless headsets boasting a 30-hour battery life thanks to its high-capacity, lithium-ion battery. To charge the HG10, users can connect the included USB Type-A to USB Type-C charging cable and continue use without interruption.

Pricing and Availability

The HYTE Y60 is expected to be available for purchase, globally, for a starting MSRP of $199 USD in March 2022.

The HYTE eclipse HG10 is expected to be available for purchase, globally, for a starting MSRP of $99 USD in February 2022.

Webpages

To learn more about the HYTE Y60 case and HYTE eclipse HG10 gaming headset, please visit: https://hyte.co/uevann

Video

To watch the Y60 product video, please visit: https://hyte.co/y60pvp

To watch the eclipse HG10 product video, please visit: https://hyte.co/hg10pvp

Images

For additional images of the HYTE Y60, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x0vk5qsksd15t6t/AAD4LOGu-qv-6WtvKYhs8PDOa?dl=0

For additional images of the HYTE eclipse HG10, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/eo5sxv13uoi63qk/AADGSZEWYunEAyZeZ6RZLW8La?dl=0

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/hyte_announces_the_new_y60_atx_pc_case_and_eclipse_hg10_gaming_headset/prweb18417130.htm