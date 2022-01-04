Coble, Gundersen, Nayga, Mishra, Roe, and Smale Named Class of 2022 AAEA Fellows

AAEA names six members as the class of 2022 Fellows
Recognition as an AAEA Fellow is AAEA's most prestigious honor. The main consideration for selecting Fellows is continuous contribution to the advancement of agricultural or applied economics as defined by the Vision Statement. Achievements may be in research, teaching, extension, administration, and/or other contributions to public or private sector decision-making.
The 2022 AAEA Fellows Class will receive their award at the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA. In alphabetical order the class is as follows:
- Keith Coble, Mississippi State University
- Craig Gundersen, Baylor University
- Rudy Nayga, Texas A&M University
- Ashok Mishra, Arizona State University
- Brian Roe, The Ohio State University
- Melinda Smale, Michigan State University
The AAEA Business Office would like to be the first to formally congratulate our upcoming Fellows.
ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes two journals, the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.
