BeSmartee's Mortgage POS Integrates with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor® to Simplify Loan Origination and Reduce Fallout

The integration will facilitate a seamless experience for both lenders and brokers through the BeSmartee platform.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) January 04, 2022
Digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) provider BeSmartee has partnered with Freddie Mac to integrate its automated underwriting system (AUS), Loan Product Advisor® (LPAsm), to provide lenders with smart automation tools that help boost production and improve the borrower experience.
BeSmartee's direct integration with LPA's advanced underwriting technology will improve workflow operations by automating risk assessment, including asset and income data review, using the lender's own AUS credentials.
Additionally, lenders will be able to leverage rich data visualization features to derive actionable insights and formulate intelligent business decisions, a collaboration which will offer both lenders and borrowers frictionless loan automation solutions.
"We are thrilled to put Freddie Mac's LPA right into the hands of consumers within the BeSmartee Point-of-Sale to deliver a true digital mortgage pre-approval that is completely self-serve," said Tim Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of BeSmartee. "The team at Freddie Mac are world-class and have supported the relationship each and every step of the way."
"We're very excited to partner with BeSmartee to offer our automated underwriting capabilities within their digital mortgage platform," said Christina Randolph, Director, Business Partner Strategy & Integration at Freddie Mac. "Providing consumers and lenders more options up-front improves the chances for lower costs, faster closings and repeat business."
About BeSmartee
Leading Fintech firm BeSmartee® disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast and transparent for all.
