Infosec Institute Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape for IT Training in the U.S.

Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced it was recognized as a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for IT Training in the U.S. The report cited Infosec's focus on quality training content and instructors, integration of labs and role-relevant materials as strengths of its Infosec Skills technical skill development platform.

While IT training is challenging for most organizations, the cybersecurity skills gap, in particular, has left organizations vulnerable to rising cyber threats.* Infosec is among the few IT training vendors equipped to provide authoritative and relevant cybersecurity training according to the IDC MarketScape assessment that positioned Infosec as a Leader among major IT training providers in the U.S.

The study reviewed 22 of the most well-known IT training vendors in the U.S., assessing the quantitative and qualitative characteristics that are most significant to IT education buyers and how specific training firms perform against those characteristics. Key characteristics considered include instructor quality, quality and relevance of the material, breadth of training content, content reference value and convenience.

"In a crowded space with 100s of IT training providers, Infosec's deep cybersecurity training library, technical expertise and role-guided approach to professional development differentiates the company from the market. Its reputation for delivering quality, hands-on training experiences is one of many reasons it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. IT Training 2021 Vendor Assessment," said Cushing Anderson, Program Vice President, IT Education and Skill for Digital Transformation research.

In the analysis, the IDC MarketScape report lists Infosec as a Leader for both its strategies and capabilities, specifically highlighting these strengths:



Producing authoritative content and certification test preparation

Quality of content, materials and instructors

Integration of hands-on labs into instruction

An easy approach to purchasing and partnerships with technology vendors

"Infosec is dedicated to creating exceptional content and hands-on training to help organizations equip their teams with the latest security knowledge, skills and certifications. Our role-guided approach to security education intentionally differs from traditional one-size-fits-all IT training," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "We're proud to be named a Leader in this year's IDC MarketScape for IT Training in the U.S., and look forward to helping our clients upskill their teams as the industry's most authoritative cybersecurity training provider."

Infosec Skills equips IT, security and engineering teams with unlimited access to over 1,200 resources to assess and close skills gaps. Learners progress from beginner to expert with training mapped to in-demand cyber roles like SOC analyst and cloud security engineer, as well as industry standards like the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix for Enterprise. Interactive cyber ranges go one step further to move learners from theory to practice through guided, realistic labs with clear learning objectives and actionable lessons.

*Source: IDC MarketScape: U.S. IT Training 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US47541121, Dec 2021

IDC MarketScape Methodology

IDC MarketScape criteria selection, weightings, and vendor scores represent well-researched IDC judgment about the market and specific vendors. IDC analysts tailor the range of standard characteristics by which vendors are measured through structured discussions, surveys, and interviews with market leaders, participants and end-users. Market weightings are based on user interviews, buyer surveys and the input of IDC experts in each market. IDC analysts base individual vendor scores, and ultimately vendor positions on the IDC MarketScape, on detailed surveys and interviews with the vendors, publicly available information and end-user experiences in an effort to provide an accurate and consistent assessment of each vendor's characteristics, behavior and capability.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

