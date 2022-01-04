Scott Brunk, President of the Frederick based, 86 year old company FoodPRO Corporation, receives The Seven Seals Award from ESGR

Nominated for the award by a FoodPRO team member, SPC Samuel A. Hernandez who is currently serving abroad

Dr. Stephen Maguire, State Chair, of the Maryland Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR), presented the Seven Seals Award to Mr. Scott Brunk, President of FoodPRO Corporation in Frederick Md. The Seven Seals Award is presented to employers that exhibit additional leadership and initiative to support its employees who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve. The seven seals on the Seven Seals Award represent the seven reserve components that the ESGR serves.

"Faith, Family, and FoodPRO". Scott Brunk sees success as more than just the bottom line. To him, success is also being able to support our FoodPRO families in growing their careers. An added bonus is seeing second and third generations joining our team. All employees at FoodPRO are treated with respect. He listens to all of our employees and understand each of their positions. Their opinions are valued and important to him.

ESGR has served our country for more than 45 years, fostering a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.

"For ESGR our motto is, ‘We serve'. And I noticed that the motto for FoodPRO is ‘Faith, Family and FoodPRO' which speaks volumes on how your company is built on serving others." Dr. Stephen Maguire – Maryland Chair of ESGR.

Mr. Brunk was nominated for this award by a FoodPRO team member, SPC Samuel A. Hernandez, who is currently deployed overseas. SPC Hernandez is in the 29th Military Police Company of the Maryland Army National Guard in Westminster.

"This is about the team, I could not have gotten this award without them," said Mr. Brunk as he gave his award speech.

About FoodPRO Corporation:

FoodPRO is a trusted wholesale restaurant supplier and food-service distributor of fresh cut steaks, fish, and produce, as well as non-perishable groceries and food service supplies. FoodPRO has served a loyal clientele for over 85 years throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C., and Pennsylvania. Employee ownership fits perfectly with the FoodPRO philosophy of freshness, and yields a happier, more motivated workforce, which makes a difference on all levels.

About ESGR:

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam- CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Volunteers, hailing from small business and industry, government, education, and prior military service bring a vast wealth of experience to assist in serving employers, Service members, and their families. Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

