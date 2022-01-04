New Novel Follows a Tosher Living in Victorian London and His Quests For Vengeance

Author Adrian Winney releases debut book ‘Tosher'
In Adrian Winney's new novel, "Tosher," he takes readers on an adventurous journey following a young man named Tosh, who was found as a baby discarded as a foundling in the sewers of London and his subsequent rescuer Jack Tanner. Throughout the book, Winney illustrates the early part of Tosh's life living, training and surviving in the sewers with all its challenges he must overcome.
Readers will embark on Tosh's journey for vengeance following the murder of his rescuer, Jack, who he considers to be his father. Winney pens a compelling novel that will leave readers wanting to finish the next chapter to see what's next. "Tosher" shares the skills and knowledge Tosh acquires and his interactions and friendships along this entertaining journey.
"I have been writing stories all of life," said Winney. "It wasn't until my wife, Maggie, who encouraged me to write this story on paper. Writing ‘Tosher' helped during these times of uncertainty and isolation, and I wanted to share this story that will have readers escaping reality."
Not only does Tosh overcome many obstacles, but the depths to which he will go to achieve his goals, and his drive to overcome his own disability, are a personal voyage into parts of the human mind that not everyone can understand. Winney allows readers to use their imagination as they read through the pages of his debut novel.
Ultimately, "Tosher" is peppered with entertainment throughout each page and will be a page-turner readers won't be able to put down. Winney's story will show readers how everyone can achieve their goals regardless of their physical makeup.
"Tosher"
By Adrian Winney
ISBN: 978-1-6655-8898-0 (softcover); 978-1-6655-8897-3 (eBook)
Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Adrian Winney has been writing stories for many years. It was his wife who pushed him to put these stories on paper, which led him to his first book, "Tosher." Winney spent 13 years in the Royal Aire Force working on Avionics Systems and has been working in the Oil and Gas industry for the last 25 years. He started as a Controls and Instrumentation Technician and for the last 5 years as an Engineer in Process Control. He was medevacked off his Rig with a severe headache in October 2019, subsequently developing Neuropathy in his left leg, which influenced the main character in his debut novel. Winney enjoys reading and currently resides in Scotland with his wife.
