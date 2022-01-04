Vince Tkac Joins CoEnterprise as Chief Architect for Syncrofy

Supply chain and business analytics provider adds IT leader to accelerate growth and optimize scaling of its flagship solution, Syncrofy

CoEnterprise–a data-driven enterprise software and services company that solves data challenges in real-time–announced today that Vince Tkac has joined the company as Chief Architect.

Tkac will provide architecture and technology leadership in advancing the development and growth of CoEnterprise's flagship SaaS solution, Syncrofy, while creating new, innovative approaches that will be the basis for the next generation of Syncrofy's Supply Chain Data Cloud. He will work closely with the software engineering team to develop and deliver the product vision and strategy.

"As we continue to grow Syncrofy, we're always looking to add proven innovators who can help take the solution to the next level. Vince brings decades of SaaS software experience to our engineering team and will help us deliver on more critical supply chain business outcomes for our customers," said Michael Rabinowitz, CEO of CoEnterprise. "As a visionary leader in the space and longtime IBMer, we've shared a long-standing relationship and couldn't be more thrilled that he's joining our team and helping us take Syncrofy into the future."

Tkac joins CoEnterprise with 27 years of experience in software development as a developer, team lead, and architect—working with both SaaS and traditional on-prem enterprise software. He was most recently Senior Technical Staff Member (STSM) and chief architect for the Sterling B2B/MFT portfolio at IBM where he drove the on-prem to cloud-native strategy and containerization of SaaS offerings.

"Supply chain management has become increasingly more complex in recent years and CoEnterprise is providing market-leading tools to address those complexities—head on," said Tkac. "Now more than ever before, real-time visibility and self-service access are critical to supply chain success and Syncrofy is delivering on those promises. I'm excited to be a part of their journey and continuing to help grow this game changing supply chain solution."

About CoEnterprise

CoEnterprise is a transformative, problem-solving enterprise software and services company. Founded in 2010, we are recognized as a leader in the supply chain and business analytics space, delivering innovative solutions and services that empower people with the resources to analyze their data to make faster, smarter decisions. Fueled by our commitment to people and building lasting relationships, we've helped more than 350 customers on over 1,000 projects—encompassing everything from data integration, to comprehensive analytics platforms, and application modernization. Bottom line, we've done it all for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Visit https://www.coenterprise.com for more information.

