Xtalks Announces Its Life Science Webinar Calendar for January 2022

BIOMARKERS
January 20- Flexible & Scalable Genetic Screens for Novel Therapeutic Target Discovery: An Overview of Noteworthy Case Studies
CLINICAL TRIALS
January 13- How EQRx Improved Site Engagement During Study Start-Up
January 19- Embedding Neuroscience Techniques to Measure Target Engagement in First-In-Human CNS Clinical Trials
January 20- Addressing the Complexity of Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trials
January 25- Best Practice Strategies to Make the Move to a Modern CTMS
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
January 11- Bringing the Oncology Trial to the Patient: New Perspectives and Technologies That Enable More Engaging Trial Participation
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
January 13- Engaging Patients in Long COVID Studies
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
January 27- How to Avoid Significant Delays in Multi-Country Studies Due to EU 536/2014 Clinical Trial Regulation
PHARMACOVIGILANCE
January 19- Unifying Adverse Event Data with Cloud-Based Integrations
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
January 25- Accelerating Operational Readiness in Biotech: Bridging the Chasm from Project Mode to Operations
FOOD
January 26- How Training Technology Helps Engage & Retain Frontline Workers in the Food Industry
