2022 Sponsor & Exhibitor Opportunities Announced for 9th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference

Wellness Workdays' vibrant educational conference brings together leading industry professionals who will deliver the latest industry research, developments and trends, and provide insight into the future of corporate wellness.

Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, announces sponsor and exhibitor opportunities for the 2022 Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference, which will be held virtually on April 7. The conference is the place to connect with more than 250 key decision makers in human resources, employee benefits, wellness, employee safety, health promotion, nutrition and fitness.

"The conference is a vibrant educational event that brings together leading industry professionals who will deliver the latest industry research, developments and trends and provide insight into the future of corporate wellness," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "We are developing an exceptional virtual conference with sponsor and exhibitor packages that provide an unparalleled opportunity to gain access to a highly-targeted group of decision makers while building visibility for an organization's products or services."

Wellness Workdays' annual conference has a reputation as an exceptional educational and networking opportunity and is entering its third virtual year. Speakers at prior conferences include renowned professionals from Harvard University, New Balance, Cigna, Wyndham Worldwide, Cornell University, Putnam Investments, Turner Construction, A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies, The Denver Broncos, Brown University, Columbia, Optum, Titan America, BJ's Wholesale Club and the Maine Department of Transportation.

Organizations aligned with the conference will raise their exposure in the industry and benefit from:



Increased brand awareness to a targeted, professional audience

Access to high-level decision makers

An unmatched opportunity to develop new relationships

The ability to showcase a product/service and share company expertise

The conference is the place to network and learn about what's next and what's best in wellness. Details about sponsor and exhibitor opportunities are available on the Wellness Workdays website and in the conference prospectus. Learn more about the conference by watching the conference video and visiting the conference website. Secure your space early by applying today.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity, and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Columbia, EMD Serono, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Turner Construction, Brown University, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank, Millipore Sigma (Merck) and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or http://www.OMCWellness.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Learn more about the Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on our website and join the conference conversation on Twitter #WWConf2022.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022_sponsor_exhibitor_opportunities_announced_for_9th_annual_emerging_trends_in_wellness_conference/prweb18416179.htm