New Book of Beautiful and Unique Poetry will Inspire, Feed and Touch Readers' Souls

Author and poet Verle Jean's lifetime collection of poetry is presented in ‘Poems from a Gypsy Heart'
VALLEJO, Calif. (PRWEB) January 04, 2022
Verle Jean was a gifted artist both through her writing and illustrations during her 94 years of life. As a beloved mother and grandmother, she was the matriarch of her family who still hold her near and dear in their hearts every day. Before her passing several years ago, Verle's granddaughter, Valerie, had her collection of charming poetry published and she was beyond thrilled to see her lifetime of work in book form.
"Poems from a Gypsy Heart" presents over 800 heart felt poems written by Verle over the span of 80 years accompanied by many of her illustrations along with the book's cover that she had painted. Her relatable poetry spans topics such as birth, life, death, and all of nature's wonders. Readers looking to take a break from everyday stress and strife, especially during these current times of uncertainty, can escape for a while as they read Verle's poems of inspiration and reflection. The book also makes for a delightful and soothing bedtime read for little ones.
"Incredible poetry. Poems are relatable and most have obvious tones of something that has happened in the author's life and then put into a sweet poem to remember forever. They flow nicely and are easy to read and some can be studied a little more to find the meaning behind them. The author is quite an artist with her words and thoughts. I really enjoyed this book." – 5-star Amazon Review
Excerpt from "Poems from a Gypsy Heart" and the poem "Son to War": "With a warm wide grin and jeans too stiff to fit him he rushed home from school to say ‘mother, I learned two magic words today!' I kissed his damp little face and asked bemused, ‘What magic, son?' ‘Please and Thank You,' he smiled enchanted with his cleverness. The years passed until today he came to me and said ‘Mom, I'll be seeing you soon' and hugged me then went away…But he had brought me the words so long ago, two magic words of prayer ‘Please God, take care of him, and Thank You for being there."
"Poems from a Gypsy Heart"
By Verle Jean
ISBN: 978-1-4691-6779-4 (hc); 978-1-4691-6778-7 (sc); 978-1-4691-6780-0 (e-book)
Available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Author and poet Verle Jean was born and raised in the Slim Buttes region of the Black Hills in South Dakota and was touched by the beauty of the country she grew up in. Verle lived the remaining years of her life with her family in the Bay area in Vallejo, California until the age of 94, having passed away several years ago. Her devoted son, Wayne Parker, is continuing her legacy by sharing her work with readers of all ages and is available for interviews on her behalf. To learn more, please visit http://www.verlejean.com.
For Review Copies & Interview Requests Contact:
LAVIDGE Publicity
Meghan Bowman
mbowman@lavidge.com, 480-306-6597
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_book_of_beautiful_and_unique_poetry_will_inspire_feed_and_touch_readers_souls/prweb18365997.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.