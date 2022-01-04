Foster Garvey Promotes Six Attorneys to Principal

Foster Garvey, PC has elevated six attorneys to Principal. Representing a range of the firm's practice areas and office locations, Of Counsel Chloe Thompson Villagomez and Associates Jeanne Barenholtz, Paul Heer, Thomas Scott, Dan Youngblut, and Michael Zhao began their new roles as Principals effective January 1.

Foster Garvey, PC today announced the firm has elevated six attorneys to Principal. Representing a range of the firm's practice areas and office locations, Of Counsel Chloe Thompson Villagomez and Associates Jeanne Barenholtz, Paul Heer, Thomas Scott, Dan Youngblut, and Michael Zhao began their new roles as Principals effective January 1.

"This new year brings a continued focus on not only building our team but promoting our top legal talent to the next step in their careers in recognition of their thousands of hours of hard work, commitment and dedication to their clients and communities," said Foster Garvey Co-Chair Diana Shukis. "We are proud to start 2022 with these six newly named principals who will play a key role in our success in 2022 and beyond."

Chloe Thompson Villagomez, who focuses in federal Indian law and tribal law, joined Foster Garvey's Seattle office in 2020. With more than 16 years of experience representing tribes and tribal entities, she advises on a broad range of governmental and business matters including commercial transactions, business operations, governmental operations, intergovernmental relations and agreements, civil litigation, employment matters, construction issues, the development of laws, regulations and policy, and more. A 2004 graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School, she has also served as an adjunct professor at Seattle University School of Law, where she has taught Federal Indian Law, Indian Gaming Law and Tribal Law.

Jeanne C. Barenholtz, based in the firm's New York office, has been with Foster Garvey since 2016. She is a litigator who focuses primarily on complex commercial litigations and arbitrations. She has litigated a broad array of matters in state and federal court, including intellectual property and environmental cases. A graduate of the NYU School of Law, she was named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch - Criminal Defense: White-Collar list in 2021 and 2022 and recognized as a Rising Star on the 2021 New York Metro Super Lawyers list.

Paul Heer, who joined Foster Garvey's Seattle office in 2016 and is a graduate of Seattle University School of Law, focuses on domestic and international investments for public and private institutional investors across a range of alternative investments, including private equity funds, hedge funds, and domestic and global real estate funds. Dedicated to community service through his membership on multiple boards and as President of the Seattle Clemency Project, his many accolades include the 2021 Washington State Bar Association APEX Award for Outstanding Young Lawyer, the Washington Super Lawyers 2020-2021 Rising Star, the King County Bar Association 2020-2021 Outstanding Young Lawyer Award, the Washington State Bar Association YLC Public Service & Leadership Award 2018-2019, and the Foster Garvey Pro Bono Attorney of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Thomas Scott, a member of Foster Garvey's Portland office since 2019, has nearly a decade of experience in real estate and corporate transactions, including commercial leases and purchase and sale agreements, as well as corporate governance and M&A in various sectors. A 2013 graduate of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, he was named a Rising Star on the 2021 Oregon Super Lawyers list and serves as a pro bono volunteer for Proud Ground, educating and assisting first-time homebuyers in understanding home purchase agreement details.

Dan Youngblut, who joined the firm's Seattle office in early 2020, represents debtors, creditors, trustees and other constituencies in bankruptcy proceedings, receiverships and distressed scenarios. Dan's diverse practice also includes representing sponsors and managers on all aspects of real estate funds and syndications, banks and borrowers on major financing transactions, and other firm clients on general corporate matters. In addition to his legal practice, Dan is on the board of directors of Consumer Education and Training Services ("CENTS"). Dan earned his J.D. from Cornell Law School and his M.B.A. from Cornell's Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2014 and was named to the 2021 and 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law lists.

Michael Zhao, based in the firm's Seattle office since 2014, is an investment management attorney with extensive experience in alternative investments, primarily representing institutional investors in commingled investment funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts and direct real estate investments. A 2014 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, his practice also covers financial transactions, business formation and general corporate matters.

"The collective group of six attorneys exemplifies Foster Garvey's values and pursuit of excellence, as well as the skill and expertise our reputation is staked on," said Foster Garvey Co-Chair Rafael Stone. "Each has masterfully represented their clients, serving not only as a sharp legal mind but a trusted advisor. Congratulations to each of our new principals on this well-earned promotion."

Foster Garvey PC, a Pacific Northwest-based law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. http://www.foster.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/1/prweb18416650.htm