BreakThrough Physical Therapy Opens New Clinic in Sanford

Local Physical Therapy Group Now Serving Sanford residents
SANFORD, N.C. (PRWEB) January 04, 2022
BreakThrough Physical Therapy (BTPT) is pleased to announce their newest clinic has opened today in Sanford, NC. Located at 1301 Carthage Street, the clinic is BreakThrough PT's 23rd location.
Lucas Simoes, PT, DPT, MSc, OCS, will serve as the Sanford Clinic Director and primary treating physical therapist.
BTPT specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered from the Sanford, clinic will include manual and orthopaedic physical therapy, occupational therapy, and hand therapy. The clinic will also service the following treatment areas and conditions: spine, neck, headache and facial pain including TMJ, back pain, radiculopathies.
"I am excited to be opening this new location in Sanford, and to be a part of the BTPT team," says Simoes. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service and care to the Sanford, community. I look forward to helping the community work to achieve their optimal level of function."
For more information about the new Sanford clinic and a full list of BTPT's services and offerings, please visit http://www.breakthrough-pt.com. To book an appointment with Dr. Lucas Simoe, please call (984) 206-2100.
About BreakThrough PT
BreakThrough Physical Therapy (BTPT) is a North and South Carolina-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, BTPT positively impacts patients lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit breakthroughptclinics.com, or find them on Facebook at @ptbreakthrough.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/breakthrough_physical_therapy_opens_new_clinic_in_sanford/prweb18416725.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.