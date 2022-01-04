Local Physical Therapy Group Now Serving Sanford residents

BreakThrough Physical Therapy (BTPT) is pleased to announce their newest clinic has opened today in Sanford, NC. Located at 1301 Carthage Street, the clinic is BreakThrough PT's 23rd location.

Lucas Simoes, PT, DPT, MSc, OCS, will serve as the Sanford Clinic Director and primary treating physical therapist.

BTPT specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered from the Sanford, clinic will include manual and orthopaedic physical therapy, occupational therapy, and hand therapy. The clinic will also service the following treatment areas and conditions: spine, neck, headache and facial pain including TMJ, back pain, radiculopathies.

"I am excited to be opening this new location in Sanford, and to be a part of the BTPT team," says Simoes. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service and care to the Sanford, community. I look forward to helping the community work to achieve their optimal level of function."

For more information about the new Sanford clinic and a full list of BTPT's services and offerings, please visit http://www.breakthrough-pt.com. To book an appointment with Dr. Lucas Simoe, please call (984) 206-2100.

About BreakThrough PT

BreakThrough Physical Therapy (BTPT) is a North and South Carolina-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, BTPT positively impacts patients lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit breakthroughptclinics.com, or find them on Facebook at @ptbreakthrough.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/breakthrough_physical_therapy_opens_new_clinic_in_sanford/prweb18416725.htm