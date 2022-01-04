Engage3 Adds Senior Leaders and Expands Board on the Heels of its Series D Financing as Growth Continues to Accelerate

GM of International, VP of Customer Success, GM of Non-FMCG, and Board Expansion Announced

Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, today announced the addition of several industry veterans to its leadership team.

The company welcomed Stephen Edelman, MBA as the company's first General Manager of International. Prior to Engage3, Edelman served as Chief Commercial Officer / Commercial Director for Quick Commerce delivery giant, Gorillas US, as Vice President of Purchasing with Lidl US, and in merchandising and analytics roles with Target and Johnson & Johnson. Edelman's significant retail, merchandising, procurement, pricing, and international experience will be leveraged to help the company launch across 30+ new countries in 2022.

Candace Simpson, MBA brings 15+ years of highly relevant experience across analytics, product, and operations with NielsenIQ and Nielsen to her new role as Vice President of Customer Success as Engage3 more than doubled its customer count in 2021. Simpson's US Analytics team at NielsenIQ achieved high double-digit growth while achieving 99%+ on-time delivery, 95%+ quality rating, and 100% client retention during her tenure. While with Nielsen, her responsibilities included leading operations in North America, operating the Nielsen Store Observations business and serving as the delivery leader for the US Analytics Practice Area.

Dennis Smith brings 20+ years of SaaS experience to his role as General Manager of Non-FMCG Retail to the company. Smith's prior experience includes leading Consulting Services at DemandTec, supporting Brands in his role as VP of New Business with Adstra Data and serving as Senior Vice President of Client Services with Wiland and SpotRight. Smith's deep expertise working with retailers and brands on pricing and marketing will allow him to accelerate the expansion of the company's Non-FMCG business, which is already serving leading retailers such as Ashley Furniture Industries, the largest furniture store brand in the world, and others.

Ana Quintana, Managing Partner of Black Diamond Ventures and Co-Founder of SHE Ventures in Tech, joins Engage3's Board as part of the company's recent Series D financing. Quintana brings 20+ years of experience in venture capital and operations with her and has led the company's investments in Engage3 across its Series B, C, and D financings. Black Diamond Ventures was also an early investor in Engage3's Founders' first company, KhiMetrics, which was credited with inventing retail price optimization and was ultimately acquired by SAP in 2006.

"2021 was an incredible growth year for our company and we look forward to capitalizing on that traction by aggressively investing in our team, our products, and our customers," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. "Each of these world class executive hires brings new depth to our team. We look forward to the impact Stephen, Candace, and Dennis will bring across our strategic initiatives as well as the growth-focused mentality Ana will bring to our Board meetings."

