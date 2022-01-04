Mobile Satellite Users Association Celebrates 30th Anniversary and Announces 2022 Board of Directors

International not-for-profit association representing the interests of the millions of users of satellite services expands its leadership.

The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit focused on amplifying the voice of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety and industry innovators, celebrates the beginning of its 30th year and announces its 2022 Board of Directors.

"During 2021, MSUA experienced the greatest growth it has seen in many years. This is a harbinger of what is to come for the growing and quickly evolving satellite communications industry. In 2022 MSUA marks 30 years dedicated to promoting satellite mobile innovation and development worldwide," says Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA. "Our 2022 Board of Directors is comprised of a distinguished group of professionals that bring many decades of experience to our organization. It is with great pride and pleasure that I welcome each of these amazing professionals to our core team and I look forward to collaborating with them to continue MSUA's phenomenal growth trajectory in 2022," continues Dreher.

Representing satellite mobility users and solution providers globally, MSUA's 2022 board of directors includes, (alphabetically by member entity):



Mark Sykes, Director, Applied Satellite Technology (AST)

Ana Maria Edwards, VP of Channel Sales, Blue Sky Network

J. Alberto Palacios, CEO, Globalsat Group

Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch, SVP, Govt. Strategy & Policy, U.S., Inmarsat

Joel Schroeder, Director Land Mobile, Intelsat

Lilac Muller, VP Product, Kymeta

John J. Stolte, EVP Technology & Operations, ORBCOMM

Roger McGarrahan, CEO, Pathfinder Digital

Erwan Emilian, Chairman of the Board, SatLease Capital

Brian Barnett, Founder & CEO, Solstar Space

Dave Bettinger, CEO, SpaceLink

Andrew Faiola, Head of Mobility, ST Engineering iDirect

"Not only will MSUA be celebrating 30 years in 2022, but it will also be holding its Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards on March 22, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. This annual awards program recognizes the leading satellite mobile innovations from across the industry and around the world," said Erwan Emilian, MSUA Board Chairman. "Nominations and sponsorships for this special awards program are open now through early February at msua.org/awards."

To apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join.

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher |marketing@msua.org | +1 425-442-1301

For more information visit https://www.msua.org.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

Twitter: @MSUAorg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/msua/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/1/prweb18415413.htm