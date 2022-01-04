ICAA NuStep Beacon Awards recognize 25 "Best in Wellness" senior living communities

This award recognizes a senior living community that fosters an environment that embraces wellness as a way of life for all who live and work in the community. Using the dimensions of wellness as a foundation, these communities partner with residents and staff to create relevant, meaningful opportunities that empower participants to improve their quality of life.

For the third consecutive year, International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA) and NuStep, LLC, honored 25 senior living communities as the "Best in Wellness" with the 2021 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award. Designed to showcase organizations that embrace wellness as a way of life for all residents and staff, these awards recognize outstanding commitment, creativity and culture.

"By growing and sustaining a culture of wellness that not only serves, but also engages, their entire community, the 2021 award winners truly exemplify what it means to be a beacon, lighting the way for other communities," says Jane Benskey, marketing communications specialist at NuStep.

Wellness encompasses seven key dimensions – emotional, physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, vocational and environmental – that, when cultivated, can collectively enrich wellbeing, quality of life, overall health and longevity.

"Aging well involves more than simply programs and special events, but requires an intentional, ongoing pursuit of potential and possibilities," says Colin Milner, ICAA founder and CEO. "We're pleased to recognize senior living communities that excel at fostering a mindset and environment that emphasizes promise and opportunities."

2021 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award winners

1. Tapestry at Victoria Harbour (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)

2. Sunnyside Retirement Community (Harrisonburg, Virginia)

3. Splendido At Rancho Vistoso (Tucson, Arizona)

4. Friendship Village of Bloomington (Bloomington, Minnesota)

5. Moorings Park (Naples, Florida)

6. Tapestry at Wesbrook Village (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)

7. Moorings Park Grande Lake (Naples, Florida)

8. Shell Point Retirement Community (Fort Meyers, Florida)

9. The Forest at Duke (Durham, North Carolina)

10. John Knox Village of Florida (Pompano Beach, Florida)

11. Tapestry Village Gate West (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)

12. Maravilla Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, California)

13. Maravilla Scottsdale (Scottsdale, Arizona)

14. Berwick Qualicum Beach (Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada)

15. Tapestry Arbutus Walk (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)

16. Galloway Ridge at Fearrington (Pittsboro, North Carolina)

17. Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community (West Columbia, South Carolina)

18. Touchmark on West Prospect (Appleton, Wisconsin)

19. Sharon Towers (Charlotte, North Carolina)

20. Meadowood Senior Living (Worcester, Pennsylvania)

21. Touchmark at Wedgewood (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)

22. Matthews Glen (Matthew, North Carolina)

23. The Village at Northridge a Senior Resource Group Community (Northridge, California)

24. Meadow Lakes a Springpoint Community (East Windsor, New Jersey)

25. Heritage Community of Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, Michigan)

2021 ICAA NuStep Pinnacle Award Winners

The top five communities also earn the prestigious ICAA NuStep Pinnacle Award for exemplary performance and exceptional contributions:

To enable additional organizations to enhance their wellness culture, ICAA and NuStep will publicize the best practices and highlights of these award-winning communities at https://beaconaward.icaa.cc.

About NuStep, LLC

NuStep, LLC designs, manufactures and distributes recumbent cross trainer exercise equipment. NuStep products, accessories and adaptive equipment empower users of virtually all functional abilities and fitness levels to engage in exercise that helps build strength, enhance independence and improve health outcomes. From 1998 to 2018, NuStep sponsored the Pinnacle Award to recognize senior communities and senior centers transforming lives through whole-person wellness programming. The award also served as a vehicle to educate and encourage senior organizations to integrate whole-person wellness into their programming.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA is a professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry and supports professionals who aspire to develop wellness cultures for adults over 50. This support includes creating wellness environments, programs and services. The association is focused on active aging—an approach to aging that helps older adults live life as fully as possible within all dimensions of wellness—and provides its members with education, information, resources and tools. As an active-aging educator and advocate, ICAA has advised numerous organizations and governmental bodies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/icaa_nustep_beacon_awards_recognize_25_best_in_wellness_senior_living_communities/prweb18415489.htm