Infinite Blue Celebrates Successful 2021

Company growth, product enhancements and corporate accolades mark a momentous year

Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, enjoyed a remarkable 2021. From corporate growth and recognition to product enhancements and new offerings, Infinite Blue is well positioned for an even stronger 2022.

"I am so proud of what the Infinite Blue Crew achieved in 2021," said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO of Infinite Blue. "More than ever, organizations face countless obstacles and risk factors they must manage and overcome to successfully operate in today's ever evolving global landscape. These hurdles present a great opportunity for Infinite Blue to provide our customers with worldwide clarity and control over business disruptions. I am incredibly grateful to our global customers who trust Infinite Blue to help them become as resilient as possible."

New markets, new industries and new employees

In 2021, Infinite Blue saw its employee headcount increase noticeably by 60%. During this time, the Company also opened a new office in Dubai. The Middle East is a burgeoning market and committed to digital transformation. From the Dubai office, IB is better positioned to serve existing customers nearby as well as expand into new markets. In fact, IB just partnered with Epic Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., the leader of fintech and digital transformation solutions providers in Sri Lanka.

As business continuity planning and management software continues to emerge as a must-have solution, IB is being sought out by a variety of new prospects. Credit Unions, Water Utilities and Information Technology are three new verticals that Infinite Blue started working with this past year as leaders from these industries realize how critical it is to keep their operations running should an incident occur.

Product achievement, enhancements, new offerings

Infinite Blue's award-winning, flagship application, BC in the Cloud (BCIC) successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 Certification in 2021. One of the first business continuity software platforms to achieve this certification, third party auditors have verified that BCIC is following best practices with respect to the design and operating effectiveness of its controls related to security, availability, and processing integrity.

Infinite Blue understands the importance of listening to its customers and addressing their needs. To this point, IB further enhanced its mass communication solution, Sendigo, which is embedded directly within BCIC, something that no other provider in the category offers. With Sendigo, users can go from planning to notifying in just two clicks using the data that already exists in BCIC.

Additionally, Infinite Blue's Advisory Services team began offering two new services in 2021 to address a vital need: Virtual Business Continuity Manager (V-BCM) and Shared Assessment Consulting. With V-BCM, Infinite Blue provides clients with a dedicated person to create, manage, and implement a business continuity program specific to their organization's needs. The Shared Assessment Consulting offering enables the Advisory Services team to manage third-party risk managements which allows organizations to save time, gain important insights, and continue to do business with their vendors without long stops during the assessment process.

Recognition where it's due

2021 saw Infinite Blue capture a number of high-profile accolades. Earlier in the year, Infinite Blue was recognized by DRI International, the world's leading business continuity and disaster recovery training organization as the 2021 Product/Service Provider of the Year. IB stood tall against nine other providers in taking home the top honor.

In its first evaluation of business continuity management software, Forrester recognized Infinite Blue as a Strong Performer in the May 2021 The Forrester Wave™: Business Continuity Management (BCM) Software, Q2 2021 report. Infinite Blue ranked second highest in the current product offering and strategy categories for BC in the Cloud.

Infinite Blue was also the proud recipient of the GEC Awards 2021 – Top Vendor in Business Continuity Management. The GEC Awards are one of the most coveted and prestigious titles in the IT industry in the MEA region.

Personal accolades were also handed out for Infinite Blue's Chief Technology Officer, Jen Kurtz. Since joining Infinite Blue this past year, Jen has quickly become a true leader and mentor who continues to push excellence in technology and leadership across the organization. Technical.ly Media named her CTO of the Year. Additionally, the organization named Jen the overall Technical Leader of the Year, with judges feeling she was most poised to shape the industry's future, or impact the community.

"Looking back, 2021 was quite a year for Infinite Blue," said Shultz. "It's exciting to see that we have a 98% retention rate among our customer base and that is a testament to the team we have in place and the solutions we provide our customers. I believe we are in a great position as we kick off 2022."

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world's largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient. Our friendly and flexible applications work together as an all-in-one, configurable business continuity command center. Leaders can now see potential threats enterprise-wide so you can plan smarter, respond in real-time, and bounce back stronger from disruptions like fires, natural disasters, security breaches, global pandemics, and other "what-ifs." Our organizational resiliency suite of applications are built on our low-code platform and supported by our team of experts, so it's simple to integrate and configure our existing applications or create something specifically for your organization's needs. For more information, please visit InfiniteBlue.com.

