WVC Holdings Appoints Glenn Langberg To Its Board of Directors

An innovative healthcare investment firm, WVC will utilize Langberg's hands-on experience and real-world understanding of complex business issues to help build the next generation of great healthcare companies.

WVC Holdings, Inc., a healthcare investment firm, announced that Glenn Langberg has been appointed to its Board of Directors. WVC Holdings operates world-class testing laboratories and manufactures and retails vitamins, minerals, supplements, and Cannabidiol-based products.

"Glenn is a highly-experienced board member that has established a stellar reputation and proven track record advising public and private companies on strategic operations and complex situations. He is an astute negotiator, manager, and advisor and brings deep expertise to every facet of his work. We could not be more excited to welcome him as a valued member of our board," said Matt Wolf, CEO of WVC Holdings, Inc.

Langberg is the CEO of GRL Capital Advisors, a market leader in advisory services, real estate development and management services, turnarounds, and strategic principal investments. His engagements have spanned technology, financial services, supply chain, consumer packaging goods, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, heavy industry, construction, and retail. He has secured over $2.5 billion in advantageously structured financing and attained over $1.5 billion in collective operating concessions and performance enhancements. Langberg has personally stepped in to act as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Financial Officer, advisor, development partner, or independent board member to clients that include Spectrum Brands, Webster Capital, Najafi Companies, Irving Place Capital, MyCell Technologies, Gores Group, ITN Networks, VSS, KMI Brands Ltd., Potter and Moore, Frederick's of Hollywood, Bank of America, CVS, PSEG, Seaman's Beverage and Logistics, Autobacs Seven, and Viacom.

About WVC Holdings, Inc.

A prominent Colorado-based healthcare investment firm, WVC Holdings seeks investment opportunities in companies working to discover and develop novel therapeutics in nutraceuticals and related accessories, services, data, and technology. The company's hands-on approach is backed by a team with deep investment, operating, scientific, and scaling expertise. Through its Tapestry Brands division, WVC is disrupting the supplement and nutraceuticals market with unique formulations, rapidly expanding distribution and its market-leading position in the Cannabidiol (CBD) space with its Uleva™ and Body Collective™ brands. Other prominent WVC brands include Earth's Splendor and Aurite Saffron Supplements, available on amazon.com and walmart.com.

