New Sci-Fi Drama Follows Two Young Men Who Intercept Alien Communication

Author Paul D. Escudero's new book, ‘Radiant Destiny: The Discovery of the Pragtrian Worlds,' takes readers on a paranormal adventure
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (PRWEB) January 04, 2022
When Rex and Clifford, two college students from Los Angeles, stumble upon alien communication after creating and installing antennas on their roof, they never imagined the impact it would have on their future.
Paul D. Escudero's new drama, "Radiant Destiny: The Discovery of the Pragtrian Worlds," presents an extraterrestrial experience with a romantic twist, taking place in the 1970s and 80s. After Rex and Clifford graduate college, they try to obtain a security clearance with the government. When National Security Agency investigators discover multiple antennas on the roof of their home, they decide to plant one of their employees to determine what these young men are up to.
The thought of extraterrestrials has always fascinated Escudero. He believes it is only a matter of time before alien communication is discovered and thinks that his book can offer insight on what that may entail.
"I sincerely believe those signals are there and we either do not have the technology to detect them, or the government has discovered them and, because of policy, will not disclose them to the public any time soon," Escudero said.
"Radiant Destiny" is written in English, Mandarin Chinese and Pinyin, and is laid out with the Mandarin and Pinyin translations, following each English paragraph. The isn't the first of Escudero's books to be written this way. He hopes that including Chinese and Pinyin will allow readers to use the text as a means of studying the language.
"Between the excitement of alien communication, drama involving an NSA spy and a steamy love story, "Radiant Destiny" is sure to keep readers on their toes," Escudero said, "while also giving them a fun, new way to learn a foreign language."
"Radiant Destiny: The Discovery of the Pragtrian Worlds"
By Paul D. Escudero
ISBN: 9781665709736 (electronic)
Available at the Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Paul D. Escudero was trained in electronics in 1972. He served in the Navy, aboard two nuclear submarines during the Cold War. After completion of his military service, Escudero worked as a field engineer for Scientific Atlanta. He worked on specialized instrumentation and black boxes, including government contracts. He also worked for an engineering firm on the Space Shuttle contract. Upon his retirement in 2016, Escudero began publishing his writing and currently has 15 published books. He resides in San Diego, Calif.
