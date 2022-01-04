Senior Market Sales® (SMS) Acquires Transitions Benefit Group

Latest Acquisition Strengthens SMS Offerings in the Employer Group Insurance Space

Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, has acquired Transitions Benefit Group as a strategic partner in the employer group insurance space.

SMS President Jim Summers said that Transitions Benefit Group has built a successful niche in the employer group space and that it will be a natural fit with SMS' parent, Alliant Insurance Services, one of the nation's largest insurance and employee benefits brokers.

"Alliant and SMS are building an insurance distribution model that serves both employers and employees with education, advice and solutions to help people make a smoother transition to retirement," Summers said. "Transitions already has proven success in this space, and we think the talented team there will help us take our offerings to the next level."

Based in Atlanta, Transitions provides education, consulting and solutions to help employers and other organizations transition employees into Medicare, minimize health care costs and reduce risk.

"We provide compliant, cost-saving benefit solutions for the aging workforce, while keeping a passionate focus on serving the employee," said Cambria Smith, President of Transitions.

Smith founded the company after a 2008 kitchen table conversation with her grandparents revealed they were losing their health insurance. Smith, a high school teacher at the time with no Medicare knowledge, dug in and learned that the plans being marketed to her grandparents were too costly for their limited income. After finding them affordable plans with appropriate coverage, she founded Transitions to protect other retirees from having to go through the same scary experience.

Transitions has worked with SMS for more than 10 years. The SMS platform provides proprietary technology, industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems and a comprehensive product portfolio of health and wealth solutions from top carriers.

"SMS and Transitions have an amazing history of success," Smith said. "It is a natural expectation coupled with enthusiasm to think about what the future has in store for our organizations. We are excited to see how many people Transitions can help as we embark on this new chapter."

Transitions Benefit Group will continue to operate from its Atlanta office with existing leadership and employees and no expected disruption of business.

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, SMS has more than 430 employees, and its distribution network includes 65,000 independent insurance agents, 1,000 career agents, call centers, and a wholly owned Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm.

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 65,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit http://www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/1/prweb18397429.htm