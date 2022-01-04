HR Delivers Flawless payroll, Remotely With Latest 2022 ezPaycheck Tools From Halfpricesoft.com

HR Delivers Flawless payroll, Remotely With Latest 2022 ezPaycheck Payroll Tools. Download and test with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com
PEORIA, Ill. (PRWEB) January 04, 2022
Halfpricesoft.com has just released new ezPaycheck 2022 to assist HR in streamlining the company payroll. Once business owners see the benefits from HR processing payroll, in-house, they will never want to go back to the old way again. The easy to use application supports the process of payroll, miscellaneous checks, W2, W3, 940, and 941 forms all in one application.
"Many businesses are streamlining the business by cutting overhead in business tasks by using new ezPaycheck 2022." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
$119 per Calendar Year for a single installation - No Monthly Fee! ezPaycheck is an easy-to-use payroll software designed with small businesses in mind: simple, reliable and affordable. Our developers designed it to be an in-house payroll tax solution for small businesses to calculate taxes, print paychecks for employees & contractors, generate reports and print tax forms. No internet connection is needed. ezPaycheck is now available for both Windows and Mac computers (sold separately) https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Streamline business payroll with ease using ezPaycheck with the features included below:
- Print Payroll checks, remotely for ease of use and peace of mind
- Supports stub only printing
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A needed for W2 and W3 forms)
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access (additional charge)
Halfpricesoft.com offers ezPaycheck payroll software with continued exceptional customer support via live chat, remote access and email for 2022 and beyond. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
