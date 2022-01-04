NPD Announces Sixth Annual Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards

The awards recognized consumer electronics brands that achieved: the top increases in market share in North America and the fastest-turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service; as well as the top increase in online market share in the U.S., according to NPD's Checkout service.

The NPD Group's technology division today announced the winners of its annual Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards. The awards recognized consumer electronics brands that achieved: the top increases in market share in North America[1] and the fastest-turning brand per item in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico[2], according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service; as well as the top increase in online market share[3] in the U.S., according to NPD's Checkout service.

"It's a pleasure to start the new year celebrating the industry's accomplishments, as well as honoring some of the consumer electronics brands that have achieved phenomenal success," said Ian Hamilton, president of the technology sector at NPD. "From entertainment and learning to security and work, this year's award categories represent just some of the many ways we are increasingly leveraging technology in our lives each day. Congratulations to all the winners!"

NPD Consumer Electronics Industry Performance Awards

Award Winners for Top Increase in North American Market Share

Category / Winner

LCD TV: LG Electronics

Headphones: Samsung

PC Gaming Accessories: Logitech

Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Canada, Mexico, 12 months ending Sept. 2021

Award Winners for Fastest-turning Brand Per Item

Category / Winner

U.S. PCs: Apple

Canada PCs: Skytech Gaming

Mexico PCs: Huawei

U.S. Bluetooth Speakers: Ion Audio

Canada Bluetooth Speakers: Anker

Mexico Bluetooth Speakers: QFX

Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Store-Level Enabled Retail Tracking, 3 months ending Sept. 2021

Award Winners for Top E-commerce U.S. Market Share Gain

Category / Winner

Mobile Phone Cases: OtterBox

Fitness Trackers: Garmin

Soundbars: JBL

Baby Monitors: VTech

Turntables: Victrola

Security Cameras: Blink

Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Checkout, 12 months ending Sept. 2021

-Based on dollar market share increase across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

-Based on weighted dollar/peso velocity per item for brands with distribution in retailers that represent at least 10% of NPD tracked CE sales

-Based on online dollar market share increase in the U.S.

About The NPD Group, Inc.

