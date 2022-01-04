Matrix Sciences Announces the Addition of Dr. Scott Hood as Senior Food Safety Advisor

New addition to senior team bolsters depth of Matrix Sciences Risk Management Solutions group.

Matrix Sciences is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Scott Hood as Senior Food Safety Advisor to the Risk Management Solutions group at Matrix Sciences. Dr. Hood comes with significant experience in food quality and food safety. Most recently Dr. Hood served as the Director of Global Food Safety and Regulatory Affairs at General Mills where he has spent the last 21 years of his career.

"We are incredibly excited to bring in Dr. Hood with his invaluable experience and reputation in the food industry." states Robert Wiebe, CEO of Matrix Sciences. "In a career that spans over 34 years in food safety and quality, Dr. Hood's vast experience in food science and international food regulation is a unique asset to have in the food industry."

"To be joining Matrix Sciences at this incredible time is extremely exciting" states Dr. Scott Hood. "Matrix Sciences has built formidable partnerships with the food industry that I see playing a large part of their success in their future. I am excited to play a part in supporting the food industry with such an innovative and growing company."

Matrix Sciences is an industry leader with a growing network providing food microbiological, analytical, research, sensory and risk management consulting services to address the core technical needs of agri-food growers, producers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors and ingredient suppliers. Its network of 19 facilities provides support from cultivation to consumer and ideation to successful product launch.

