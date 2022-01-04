Manufacturing Company, Mavidon, Releases New Product - Skin Rescue

Mavidon, one of America's leading manufacturers and distributors of medical products, has expanded its product offerings with the launch of Skin Rescue - an all-natural skin-soothing gel.

Mavidon, one of America's leading manufacturers and distributors of medical and consumer products, has launched a new product - Skin Rescue. Skin Rescue is an all-natural soothing and cooling aromatherapeutic skin gel.

Skin Rescue is ideal for use on skin that has been irritated by insect bites, sunburn, minor burns, CPAP irritation, rashes, and more. As an all-natural product, it's ideal for use on all skin types, including sensitive skin and persons of any age. Skin Rescue is formulated with aloe vera leaf juice, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and a variety of other organic essential oils.

Skin Rescue is currently manufactured in 1-oz tubes that can be purchased in the following quantities:



Pack (8-1oz Tubes)

Case (24 Packs)

Single 1 Oz Tubes

Mavidon was founded in 1986 and initially began by distributing Collodion USP, Electrode Gel, and Acetone to EEG facilities in the U.S. Mavidon continued to develop new products to better serve the neurodiagnostic needs. In 1993, Tim Carroll purchased Mavidon and created Mavidon Medical Products to focus on healthcare and specialty products. Aside from the collodion USP, electrode gel, and acetone products, they also began producing Collodion Remover, Collodion HV, Lemon Prep, PediaPrep, and Medical Adhesive Remover.

Mavidon is committed to developing new and improved products for its customers and finding new ways to make the distribution of these products easier and faster. Their marketing staff, manufacturers' representatives, technicians, and network of distributors are all involved in identifying new product ideas. In fact, they already have some new items lined up to launch before the end of this year. To learn more about Mavidon and their products, visit https://mavidon.com/.

