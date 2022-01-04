Find Urgent Care Near Me Launches To Serve Texas Residents and Visitors

The website is the Lone Star State's largest online directory of urgent care clinics. Visitors can search more than 2,500 urgent care facilities across Texas, read reviews and find the best clinic based on their preferences.
Texas's largest directory of urgent care clinics, FindUrgentCareNearMe.com, is officially online to help more than 92 million Texans and visitors locate the best facility for their needs. The site connects patients with clinics near them that offer the services they need.
"We saw a need to connect people with the best clinic in the area that serves their needs right now," said Jacqueline Bishop, Development Executive of Clinic Octane, the maker behind the site. "We're proud of the site we've created, as it helps both patients and clinics who need to find one another."
Urgent care clinics treat injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening, as well as provide routine immunizations and Occupational Medicine services. Most urgent care clinics have the equipment to take X-rays and run a variety of tests. Some of these include EKG, urinalysis, blood, STD, pregnancy, drug, flu and strep.
When visitors arrive on Find Urgent Care Near Me's homepage, the site prompts people to enter their city to find the clinics in the area. Visitors can also find their city or a city close to them on the locations page that lists all the Texas cities with urgent care clinics in alphabetical order.
Patients can learn basic info about clinics – such as the phone number, the capabilities of each facility and what insurance is accepted – and also read and submit reviews.
On the flip side, urgent care clinics can update their listing to reflect current offerings and reach people in a close geographic vicinity who need to use their services.
For more information about Find Urgent Care Near Me, visit https://findurgentcarenearme.com/
About Find Urgent Care Near Me
Find Urgent Care Near Me is powered by Clinic Octane. Established in 2016, Clinic Octane is a technology company that accelerates out-patient medicine offerings by providing systems and processes to improve clinical care and the overall patient experience. Find Urgent Care Near Me exists to help patients find convenient urgent care clinic options locally, along with important details for each clinic.
