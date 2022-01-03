Get the Medications Right Institute fields survey to seed National Registry of Comprehensive Medication Management Practices

Survey to identify comprehensive medication management program sites closes Jan. 13
Medication-related errors are the primary preventable cause of serious adverse health events and cost more than $528 billion a year in the United States. A new survey is designed to identify sites across the nation where an interprofessional team proactively practices comprehensive medication management (CMM)*, the process that has proven to better manage medication therapy problems and reduce misuse, overuse and underuse of drugs, while improving health care outcomes. The survey results will seed a first-of-its-kind National Registry of Comprehensive Medication Management Practices©, a resource conceived by a Get the Medications Right Institute work group.
The GTMR Institute Evidence-Based Resources Subgroup seeks to identify and showcase those who are practicing CMM to better characterize where CMM is occurring and provide better resources for emerging and existing CMM practices. Any organization that provides CMM services is urged to take part in the survey to ensure the results are accurate and reflect current practice across the nation.
- WHAT: The National Registry of Comprehensive Medication Management Practices Survey will provide the information to populate the registry, which will be made publicly available.
- WHEN: The survey closes Jan. 13, 2022.
- WHERE: Primary care, community pharmacy, health systems, and other organizations providing CMM services may access the survey at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CBS3R3J
About the Get the Medications Right™ Institute
The GTMRx Institute is a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right. We are physicians, pharmacists, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers, payers and health systems—aligned to save lives and save money through comprehensive medication management. By showcasing evidence and innovation, we motivate practice transformation and push payment and policy reform. Together, we ACT to champion appropriate, effective, safe and precise use of medication and gene therapies. Learn more at gtmr.org.
*CMM is "the standard of care that ensures each patient's medications (whether they are prescription, nonprescription, alternative, traditional, vitamins, or nutritional supplements) are individually assessed to determine that each medication is appropriate for the patient, effective for the medical condition, safe given the comorbidities and other medications being taken, and able to be taken by the patient as intended." McInnis, T, Webb E, and Strand L. The Patient-Centered Medical Home: Integrating Comprehensive Medication Management to Optimize Patient Outcomes, Patient- Centered Primary Care Collaborative, June 2012
