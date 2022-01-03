ITsavvy Announces Acquisition of Technology Resource Advisors K-12 Computing

ITsavvy just announced the acquisition of Technology Resource Advisors (TRA) K-12 Computing division based in Milwaukee. This acquisition will deliver strategic client enablement, increase scale and promote a strong cultural fit.

ITsavvy, one of the world's foremost complete technology solution providers, just announced the acquisition of Technology Resource Advisors (TRA) K-12 Computing division based in Milwaukee. The acquisition is a significant milestone for rapidly growing ITsavvy.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, "The pandemic has changed how and where students learn and employees work – requiring devices to be deployed for remote use. The need for a holistic service to manage those remotely deployed devices has accelerated. TRA's K-12 Computing division, and their associated ChromeCare Warranty platform, is the industry leading service in the K-12 education space. We look forward to the combination of both of our firms' capabilities to serve our joint clients. We are excited to have the talented TRA K-12 Computing team join our firm, leveraging our mutual client-centric values and expertise to deliver a world-class experience for our clients."

Expands Capabilities: The transaction will enable the combined firm to deliver end-to-end Device as a Service capabilities to the public and private sector.

Accelerates Services and Solutions: ITsavvy's Advanced Solutions Group will double in size and will be able to unify their service portfolio to provide increased services.

Strengthens Partner Ecosystem: The unified firm will have significant scale with distribution and OEM partners; enhancing service for mutual clients.

Strong People-Centric Culture Fit: Both ITsavvy and TRA's K-12 Computing division have a client-centric, people-first approach to culture.

TRA CEO Jason Schmitt said, "With the rapid growth of our K-12 Computing division the past few years, it became clear to me that our clients would benefit greatly from access to deeper and broader technology offerings beyond the end user device. ITsavvy was the clear choice to fulfill this vision because of their robust technology stack and their exceptional track record of client satisfaction which is a result of their corporate values. TRA's K-12 Computing clients and employees will benefit greatly from the power of ITsavvy."

TRA's Managed IT Services practice which focuses on private sector businesses and non-profit organizations with 20 to 250 employees in the Milwaukee area has been rebranded as Risetech Partners and will be led by Jason Schmitt.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company's user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago's Loop; Milwaukee, Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit http://www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-announces-acquisition-of-technology-resource-advisors-k-12-computing/

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

