OKAI Outlines the Future of Mobility at CES 2022 with ES600 Sharing e-Scooter, ES800 Off-road Performance e-Scooter, and SH10 Smart Helmet

POMONA, Calif. (PRWEB) January 03, 2022
OKAI, a global leader in light electric vehicles today announced the launch of the new OKAI ES600 Sharing scooter, the OKAI ES800 off-road performance scooter, and the OKAI SH10 Smart Helmet. All three next generation mobility products will be demoed at CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Join us at Booth No. 4671, West Hall on January 5-8.
"CES 2022 gives us a marvelous opportunity to unveil new products that will shape the future of mobility," commented Jiangtao Lu, founder of OKAI. "Our vast experience in the industry allows us to really innovate and create mobile experiences that are safer and smoother than ever."
OKAI ES600 Sharing e-Scooter
Designed to address the needs of the quickly growing global scooter-sharing industry, the OKAI ES600 hits the sweet spot in terms of efficiency, durability and ease of use. An intuitive and user-friendly swappable battery system with built-in handles on each battery, makes it easier to keep vehicles on the road. An integrated LED ring has also been added to help riders identify and locate their vehicle in crowded parking lots. The OKAI ES600 has an optimized weight distribution, a low center of gravity and a hydraulic suspension system that ensures a smoother ride. Side and front light indicators, LED headlight and taillights, plus side-mounted reflectors improve visibility and on-road safety.
OKAI ES800 Off-road Performance e-Scooter
The OKAI ES800 is a new breed of e-scooter, combining a rugged off-road build with a high-performance motor that maxes out at 1800W (1000W rated). Its sense of adventure is further enhanced with 12-inch professional off-road tires, a 35% incline climb rate and dual shock absorbers. Optimized for speed as well as safety, the OKAI ES800 features front and rear fork anti-collision protection, and has an overall weight that is 30% heavier than most e-scooters, giving you a smooth and stable ride on any terrain.
OKAI SH10 Smart Helmet
The OKAI SH10 is the world's first smart interactive helmet made with antibacterial materials, making your commute safer, and more hygienic. Integrated Bluetooth provides app connectivity and the ability to customize and configure front and rear LED displays that improve rider visibility. Riders can connect the app and select customized colors, text, and patterns, while also enjoying their favorite music using a smart integrated speaker that provides audio without affecting aural awareness on the road.
About OKAI
OKAI is a globally recognized brand on a mission to change urban mobility as we know it. Empowering people everywhere to navigate cities, campuses, and communities in fun, safe and simple ways, OKAI addresses the ‘first and last mile' problem, manufacturing and retailing world class light electric vehicles that redefine mobility.
Impact your life, not your carbon footprint.
https://okai.co/
