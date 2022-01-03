New User Interface for Securly Classroom Makes Classroom Management Easier for Teachers

The Securly Classroom classroom management solution now features a more teacher-friendly look and feel.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) January 03, 2022
Securly, the market leader in end-to-end student safety and device management for K-12 and primary/secondary schools, announced today the release of a new user interface (aka control panel) for their popular classroom management solution, Securly Classroom, available immediately.
Since launching three years ago, Securly Classroom has steadily added functionality to enable teachers to better manage student devices in their classrooms, whether those students are in-person, remote, or in hybrid learning environments. This latest update goes beyond functionality to improve the overall teacher experience.
The Securly Classroom 8.0 update introduces the unified user interface, named Nucleus, that has been a defining feature of Securly's products. This redesign is not only a visual update, but it simplifies and streamlines the functions that teachers and admins use in the software.
About the update, Securly VP of Product Jarrett Volzer says, "We're very pleased to bring this modern and intuitive user interface to Securly Classroom, which is already a favorite of teachers. We're committed to implementing their feedback and continually improving Classroom to support them in guiding lessons, monitoring student progress, and keeping the focus on learning."
For the full list of Securly Classroom 8.0 updates, see the changelog.
About Securly
Securly is the leading end-to-end digital student safety and digital experience management platform designed specifically for K–12 and primary/secondary schools. Our 360º approach keeps students safe and productive—everywhere and on every device. With cloud-based technologies backed by an industry-leading AI, Securly's unified solutions help schools provide learning environments where students excel. Securly has locations in the US, UK, India, and Mexico.
For more information, visit http://www.securly.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_user_interface_for_securly_classroom_makes_classroom_management_easier_for_teachers/prweb18404879.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.