PetMeds® To Help Pet Parents Kick Off 2022 With "Yappy New Year" Giveaway

The long-standing tradition of making resolutions on New Year's Eve is a great opportunity to get a fresh start, make goals, and set healthier habits. Many dog and cat parents make resolutions for their pets, too, but may struggle to make healthy changes that last all year. To help them start off 2022 on the right paw, PetMeds® is giving away New Year-Healthy Pet Prize Packages to 8 lucky winners.

When it comes to celebrating New Year's, cats and dogs can benefit from being included in the holiday traditions - beyond staying up until midnight and giving kisses when the ball drops. While it can be challenging to stick to their own resolutions, let alone ones made for their pets, pet parents can improve their pet's health and happiness by setting themselves up for success.

For example, it's easier to remember to go for more frequent walks when the leash is in an easily accessible spot. A new leash hook mounted near the front door makes it nearly impossible to forget to make time for sniffing expeditions.

For pet parents with a broad resolution of helping their pets get healthier, small changes like switching to wholesome treats can be a good start. Treats made with lean animal protein are suitable for most cats and dogs, and can help achieve training goals without contributing to weight gain. Those struggling to manage ongoing health issues should seek advice from their veterinarian.

Pet parents should remember to set achievable, sustainable goals that can fit into their busy schedule. Many New Year's resolutions, whether for people or pets, fall to the wayside when they're overly ambitious.

"Most dog and cat parents don't brush their pet's teeth daily, as recommended by veterinarians," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds® "If daily brushing is not a realistic resolution, even twice-weekly brushing can make a difference."

All pet parents are invited to enter the Yappy New Year Giveaway for a chance to win a New Year-Healthy Pet Prize Package that will include Super Pure Omega 3 Soft Gel Caps and PetMeds® Ear Cleansing Solution. The New Year-Healthy Pet Prize Package will also include The Missing Link Ultimate Feline Formula and UT Soft Chews for cat parents, and Probiotic Chewys G.I. Tract Supplement and Be Well For Dogs for dog parents.

The PetMeds® Yappy New Year Giveaway runs from Monday January 3, 2022, through Monday, January 31, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") January 3, 2022 to January 31, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. There will be a total of 8 winners. Two winners will be notified each Friday in January – 1/7, 1/14, 1/21, and 1/28.

