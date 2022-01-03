The Tech Industry Continues to Consolidate as Slappey Communications Folds Eight Brands Under its "IT Voice" Umbrella

IT Voice Combines World-Class Technology with Hometown Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) January 03, 2022
After 39 years in business and seven successful acquisitions over the past two years, IT service provider Slappey Communications has officially rebranded to IT Voice, bringing together Presidium Networks, RevTel/VOLstate, ON Technology, Wycomp, Preferred Business Solutions, Data Resolution, and IDeACOM under one umbrella.
IT Voice is well-positioned to serve clients across the country, providing Cloud, Voice, Internet, and Managed IT services. "While we loved each of the names and histories of our eight companies, we did not feel any of the brands clearly told people what we do or how we do it. Managed IT and Hosted Voice are the areas in which we excel as a company, so rebranding under the name IT Voice made perfect sense," says CEO, Will Slappey.
Will's father started the company in 1983 and built the business on the founding principle that hiring and retaining a great team is the only way to create happy customers. This focus has continued to guide the company throughout the years.
"Building a great team takes time but we kind of found this secret hack, where we can merge other great teams into ours, bridging decades-old relationships into a fast-growth strategy," explains Will. "Every company we acquire excels in providing ‘hometown service' and when you couple that with our ‘world-class technology' approach, it creates this powerful value for our customers."
Every business large or small depends on its ability to communicate with customers, prospects, partners, and employees. When the computer or network system fails, the phones stop ringing, or the internet goes down, it's more than a hassle—it's a threat to the overall health of the business. IT Voice delivers the peace of mind that the IT system will remain up and running 24x7x365.
"It's our goal to make our clients' lives easier and put more time back in their day. IT Voice was born out of a love for communication, connection, and care. To us, it's never been just about the product; it's always about the people using it," Will says.
IT Voice has hired 30 new employees within the past year and continues to create new job opportunities within each of the markets they operate.
About IT Voice
Our mission is to build a fun and energetic company rooted in customer service and committed to creatively solving challenges by redesigning the way technology enables our customers to work, grow, and succeed. By building loyal, long-standing relationships, we'll reinvest our success into philanthropic endeavors that benefit our employees, customers, partners, and communities. Learn more at http://www.itvoice.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/1/prweb18413432.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.