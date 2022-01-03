Securly Gives Teachers Greater Visibility and Management of Student Devices

Securly Classroom now provides teachers with full view of students' Windows desktops

Securly, the market leader in end-to-end student safety and device management for K-12, announced today that it has enhanced its Securly Classroom student device management solution to give teachers greater visibility and management of students' Windows devices.

With this latest release of Securly Classroom, teachers gain visibility beyond the Chrome browser. They can now view their students' entire Windows desktops, including their taskbars and browsers. Teachers can see a list of all running apps on the student device and can even close them remotely if needed.

Jarrett Volzer, Securly's VP of Product, explains, "This update was driven primarily by feedback from actual teachers. That's what makes it so important and meaningful. Now that teachers have the ability to see their students' Windows desktop in Securly Classroom, they gain the visibility and control they need to more effectively guide lessons, monitor student progress, and keep the focus on learning, whether students are in-person, remote, or both."

This feature builds on Securly Classroom's student device management capabilities for teachers, giving them the ability to:



Push websites to student devices

Screen share

Lock students to a single site or list of sites

Remotely close of student tabs

Create custom blocklists per class

Review class summary reports with browsing history

Enable hand raising and 2-way chat

