Securly Gives Teachers Greater Visibility and Management of Student Devices

Securly Classroom now provides teachers with full view of students' Windows desktops
SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) January 03, 2022
Securly, the market leader in end-to-end student safety and device management for K-12, announced today that it has enhanced its Securly Classroom student device management solution to give teachers greater visibility and management of students' Windows devices.
With this latest release of Securly Classroom, teachers gain visibility beyond the Chrome browser. They can now view their students' entire Windows desktops, including their taskbars and browsers. Teachers can see a list of all running apps on the student device and can even close them remotely if needed.
Jarrett Volzer, Securly's VP of Product, explains, "This update was driven primarily by feedback from actual teachers. That's what makes it so important and meaningful. Now that teachers have the ability to see their students' Windows desktop in Securly Classroom, they gain the visibility and control they need to more effectively guide lessons, monitor student progress, and keep the focus on learning, whether students are in-person, remote, or both."
This feature builds on Securly Classroom's student device management capabilities for teachers, giving them the ability to:
- Push websites to student devices
- Screen share
- Lock students to a single site or list of sites
- Remotely close of student tabs
- Create custom blocklists per class
- Review class summary reports with browsing history
- Enable hand raising and 2-way chat
Learn more about Securly Classroom: http://www.securly.com/classroom
About Securly
Securly is the leading end-to-end digital student safety and digital experience management platform designed specifically for K–12 and primary/secondary schools. Our 360º approach keeps students safe and productive—everywhere and on every device. With cloud-based technologies backed by an industry-leading AI, Securly's unified solutions help schools provide learning environments where students excel. Securly has locations in CA, NC, Pune, Cancun, and London.
For more information, visit http://www.securly.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/securly_gives_teachers_greater_visibility_and_management_of_student_devices/prweb18397781.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.